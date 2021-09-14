PHOTOS: Which Coaches from ‘The Voice’ Attended the 2021 Met Gala?

The annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala, always attracts the biggest stars in Hollywood.

This year, some celebrities who have come to be known as Met Gala icons were notably missing. Pop superstar Ariana Grande was not in attendance. On the day of the gala, Grande took to Instagram to promote the new season of “The Voice” on which she will make her debut as a coach. It’s unclear why Grande didn’t attend the event.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Grande nailed the theme (“Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination) in a Vera Wang gown with images from a Michaelangelo fresco screen-printed onto it.

Three coaches from “The Voice” were in attendance this year. Read on to find out who was there and why others were missing.

Pharrell, Alicia Keys, & Jennifer Hudson

Pharrell, Jennifer Hudson, and Alicia Keys were all in attendance at this year’s Met Gala.

After four seasons of coaching on “The Voice,” Pharrell announced that he wouldn’t be returning to the show in 2020. At the Met Gala, Pharrell and his wife Helen rocked matching leather Chanel cowboy outfits with bolo tie bling.

Since the theme of this year’s gala was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” western-wear was popular. Jennifer Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren gown with a matching cowboy hat. She also planted a kiss on her new-old boyfriend Ben Affleck at the event.

“If I Ain’t Got You” singer Alicia Keys was a coach on “The Voice” for three seasons. She later told Ellen DeGeneres she was “just sick of Blake” and implied that “the show must be rigged” for him to keep winning year after year.

With a jewel-encrusted hairdo, a sheer top, a long tulle skirt, and some statement jewelry, Keys looked stunning at this year’s Met Gala.

“American Idol” alum and “Dreamgirls” actor Jennifer Hudson was a coach on both the U.S. and the UK version of “The Voice.” She appeared at the Met Gala as a vision in red with a form-fitting gown and an elegant updo.

Where Was Gwen Stefani?

“The Voice” coach Gwen Stefani had one of the best Met Gala looks in 2019 in a Vegas showgirl outfit with a long, jewel-encrusted fur coat. So where was Stefani this year?

The former “No Doubt” singer is currently on the road with her husband and fellow “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton. She posted an Instagram video on the day of the gala with the hashtag #friendsandheroestour, the name of Shelton’s current tour.

Where Was John Legend?

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen attended the Met Gala in 2017 but weren’t in attendance this year. According to Teigen’s Instagram, the pair were celebrating their 15-year anniversary instead!

“Thank you Yai for taking Luna to her first practice with her new team!! I remember you bringing me to mine way back in the day!!! Mom and dad are out celebrating FIFTEEN years together, today. Dear lord,” Teigen captioned an Instagram photo of her mother holding her daughter Luna.

“The Voice” returns on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

