‘The Voice’ Finalist Releases Music Video With Coach

Ian Flanigan ultimately finished in third place during his time on NBC’s “The Voice” in season 19, losing out to coach Gwen Stefani’s 15-year-old singer Carter Rubin.

Now, Flanigan has released a music video alongside his own coach, Blake Shelton. The singers originally released their song, “Grow Up,” in May 2021 when they performed it together on “The Voice” stage during season 20 of the show.

The music video was officially released on February 18, 2022.

The Music Video is About Feeling Young





Ian Flanigan – Grow Up (Featuring Blake Shelton) (Official Music Video) To purchase and/or stream "Grow Up" (featuring Blake Shelton), visit: orcd.co/growup Follow Ian's tour and learn more about the artist here: ianflaniganmusic.com/ Music Video: Directed by, Vincent Peone Produced by, ArtClass ©2021 Reviver Records 2022-02-18T16:00:09Z

The music video and song are both about feeling young, even if you’re old enough to be in a nursing home. The video has just over 6,000 views at the time of writing on February 24, 2022.

When the song first released in May 2021, Flanigan spoke to Music Mayhem about its meaning and how it all came together.

“My whole team has worked really hard to make all of this happen and I couldn’t be more stoked to release ‘Grow Up,'” he said at the time. “The feature from Blake happened pretty organically. After I signed with Reviver, we were focusing on recording this single.”

He added, “As we were moving closer to recording, we thought it would be awesome if Blake would want to jump on the track. We reached out to see if he had any interest, and he did! Blake has a history of helping previous contestants from the show and I’m so grateful for his generosity and that the timing worked out for us to do this.”

The singer also shared what it was like working with his mentor on the song.

“He’s great to hang with, and a real pro in the studio,” he told the outlet. “This time around there were a lot less cameras and it was good to catch up with him outside of The Voice. When you’re working with Blake, it doesn’t take long for him to get the work done. He’s got one of those voices that just tracks so easily and sits really well in a mix right away.”

Flanigan added that he still had a hard time believing that everything was happening for him and he wanted to focus on being both present and grateful in those types of situations.

“I’m always aware of what an honor it is. Blake was very generous with his time in the studio,” he shared. “Being such a busy guy, to cut out the time to make this happen really shows his character, and his dedication to helping other artists. I’m thankful to call him a friend.”

Flanigan is Releasing a New Single

Flanigan announced on Instagram in late February that he was releasing a surprise single.

“The good news just keeps coming!” he wrote. “Surprise new single, ‘Under a Southern Sky’ coming Friday! Pre-save link in bio.”

He added, “I’m really excited about this one. ‘Under a Southern Sky’ is a song about that small town/hometown summer night feeling when you’re feeling free and rocking out. It’s an anthem for that good feeling, really all year round, and I hope you resonate with the vibe as much as I do.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

