Multiple ‘American Idol’ Alums Audition for ‘The Voice’ Season 21

There’s no secret that there’s an overlap between singing reality competitions “American Idol” and “The Voice,” and that’s not changing in the upcoming season of the latter, as multiple former Idol contestants auditioned to be on the show.

The hopefuls auditioned in hopes of making it onto the team of one of the coaches, Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson or John Legend. If they make it all the way through to Battle Rounds, they will be mentored by either Dierks Bentley (Team Shelton), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), or Camila Cabello (Team Legend).

All the contestants who make it through to the Knockout Round of the competition will be mentored by superstar Ed Sheeran.

When it comes to the “American Idol” contestants who are expected to be seen on the upcoming season of “The Voice,” a couple may make it through, but some seem to have already been knocked out of the competition.

WARNING: Some spoilers for season 21 of “The Voice” follow. Do not read on if you do not want some aspects of Blind Auditions spoiled for you.

Three ‘American Idol’ Alums Auditioned for ‘The Voice’





According to the IdolForums, which is a respected spoiler site that often gets news correct, there are at least three “American Idol” alums who were able to make it onto “The Voice” this season.

First, Jeremy Rosado auditioned. He has auditioned for “American Idol” four times, but in season 11, he made it all the way through to the top 13. Now, he’s trying his hand at making it on “The Voice.” It’s not clear how far he makes it into the competition this time around.

Next, season 18 top 20 “American Idol” finisher Raquel Trinidad auditioned for “The Voice,” the forum says. Trinidad was cut by the judges during her time on Idol.

Finally, Alex Lambert was seen auditioning for season 21 of “The Voice.” The top 16 finisher on Idol was a fan-favorite, and he was even cast in a streaming reality show called “I Can Dream” following his time on Idol. According to the forums, however, it does not appear he made it onto “The Voice” this time around, as he was not seen on set after his Blind Audition.

Team Ariana is Set to be a Popular Choice

Fans were excited when it was announced that Ariana Grande would be joining “The Voice” as a coach for the upcoming season, and that apparently hasn’t changed since she started filming the show.

In an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Clarkson talked about working on “The Voice” and what it was like for the audience when Grande walked onto set now that the live audience has returned.

“When Ariana enters, literally, it’s like BTS entered the building,” she shared. “Like, they lose their minds. And then Blake has to follow it, so he comes out, and they’re just, like, clapping.”

She shared that Shelton asked if he could enter before Grande because it was almost ’embarrassing’ to enter after the pop star.

