‘The Voice’ Finalist Releases New Song, Opens Up About Life After the Show

John Holiday was a finalist on season 20 of NBC’s hit singing reality competition “The Voice” for John Legend’s team, and the singer has released his first single post-show.

The song, called “Alive In Me,” was released on August 6, 2021, according to his Instagram post. Holiday took some time to talk with Parade.com ahead of the song’s release.

During the interview, he spoke about choosing “Misty” as his audition song for Blind Auditions and talked about what his life has been like since leaving “The Voice.”

“When I was a young kid, especially as a young, Black, gay kid, I didn’t really see myself reflected in a lot of love songs that were out there,” he told the outlet. “But one thing I knew for sure is that there had to be some representation out there for someone that looked like me. I wanted for something to be out in the universe that represented that for me, that represented love and that represented the ideal of searching for love and surrender.”

Holiday’s Single Shares His Beliefs About Love

“Alive In Me” is important to Holiday because he gets to share his love with his fans, according to Parade.

“One of the things about me, and I hope people were able to see that from my time on the show, is what I try to do in my life is let love abound,” Holiday told the outlet. “I think that is something the world needs more of. In such time as these, I feel like it’s a message that can’t be preached enough.”

He added, “Love is there if you only search for it and stay open for it. I’m hopeful that this song will be a representation of that in as many people lives as it has been in mine. Every time I hear it, I tear up. It’s a beautiful song, and I’m lucky to be the vessel.”

Holiday Says Life Has Been ‘Surreal’

In an Instagram post on July 30, Holiday shared that his life has been “surreal” since “The Voice.”

“Taking a moment to take it all in,” he wrote. “This season has been surreal, and it is just getting started. I have so many things planned that I am excited to share with you guys! Can you guess what might be happening in the comments?”

His next post was announcing “Alive in Me.”

Holiday told Parade that he has been able to start having concerts again following “The Voice” finale.

“I’ve been able to start doing concerts again, and work on my album, which has been the most exciting thing,” he shared. “Everything in so many different ways is opening up, life is blossoming, and I’m feeling really lucky and really happy. I’m really thrilled to have this single coming out and leading up to an album. Everything that I could have hoped for, and in fact some things that I didn’t even dream about, are happening so that’s really good.”

Holiday also said that he looks at Jennifer Hudson as one person who was on a competition show but didn’t win to look up to, as she made a huge career out of her loss.

