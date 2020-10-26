‘The Voice’ Coach Joins Joe Biden Campaign

John Legend teamed up with Cher and Andra Day for a virtual concert in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday, October 25.

Fellow performers included A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, and the Black Eyed Peas, among others. Tickets to the event, called the I Will Vote concert, started at $25 and rose to $1,000. Biden attended with his wife, Jill, along with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff.

Legend and Day performed a duet of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” Legend then returned for a rendition of “All of Me.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘We Are Proud to Stand Behind Biden’

When Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, was interviewed by Marie Claire for its October issue, she revealed that she and Legend would be voting for Biden come November.

“We are proud to stand behind Biden. We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country,” she explained.

“We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics… I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family.”

Following the announcement of Kamala Harris as Biden’s pick for VP, Legend, himself, tweeted, “Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.”

Legend’s Recent Tribute to His Wife

Most recently, Legend and Teigen made headlines following the loss of their baby from pregnancy complications.

The singer took to Instagram on October 16 to write, “This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments.”

The couple announced the passing of their son on social media on October 1.

In a statement, they wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The couple had revealed they were expecting their third child in August in the music video for Legend’s “Wild.” From the get-go, Teigen was open about her pregnancy and how it was considered “high risk”. The couple’s first two children, Luna and Miles, were conceived through in Vitro fertilization, according to The Washington Post.

Jack, as the couple had come to call him, was a natural pregnancy.

“He will always be Jack to us,” their statement said. “Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

READ NEXT: Why Yosef Aborady Is The Bachelorette 2020’s Villain