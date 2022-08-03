‘The Voice’ Finalist Signs Record Deal

Former “The Voice” finalist Josh Gallagher has signed a record deal. The singer made history on the show, and now his music career will be taken to the next level.

Gallagher was a contestant during season 11 of the show, and he was a part of Adam Levine’s team at the time. He was the first country artist that was ever a part of the coach’s team, though Levine later went on to mentor other country artists.

Gallagher announced the news on his Instagram feed.

Gallagher Signed With Kobalt Music

Gallagher’s record deal is with Kobalt Music.

“Signing day b****es!” he wrote on Instagram. “I wanna truly thank everyone who’s ever believed in me and my songwriting. I’m PUMPED to be a part of the @kobaltmusic family. Let’s go!”

The Kobalt team is excited to work with Gallagher, according to Music Row.

“I knew I wanted to work with Josh from the first time I saw him play,” Kobalt Creative Manager Morgan Brasfield said in a press release. “His talent is undeniable and I’m so excited to keep building his career both as a songwriter and an artist.”

Gallagher Had Gotten Used to Hearing ‘No’

Gallagher shared that he had gotten used to people telling him no before he was offered the deal.

“Anyone who’s been in this town long enough gets used to hearing ‘no’ or worse, not hearing anything at all,” he said in the press release. “So, after years of high hopes turning into letdowns, when someone – the right someone – finally says ‘yes,’ every bad day becomes worth it. For a company like Kobalt to be that someone for me is an absolute honor.”

He added, “This has become so much bigger than just my dream. My wife and I welcomed our first kid – a baby boy – back in March, and I can’t wait to tell him about this moment when he’s old enough to understand. I can’t wait to see what the future looks like, and I have no doubt that Kobalt is the right team to get me wherever I’m meant to be.”

Gallagher’s son, Jaxon, recently turned three months old, and they celebrated with a photoshoot and Instagram post.

After his time on “The Voice,” Gallagher spoke about making new music and how long he’d been playing music in an interview with Celeb Secrets Country.

“I started playing when I was 10,” he shared at the time. “I didn’t really take it seriously until I moved back in with my parents in 2012. I started playing and doing solo acoustic country stuff in my hometown. The crowds kept getting bigger and bigger. After doing that for about a year and a half or two years, I realized I really like standing on stage in front of a crowd of people singing back at me.”

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

