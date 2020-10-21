Who Is Kane Brown Married to? Does He Have a Wife?

Kane Brown has many fans, but unfortunately for the women out there hoping to steal his heart, he’s already got a lucky lady.

Brown is married to a woman named Katelyn Jae. The couple has been together since 2015, according to Wide Open Country.

In a 2017 interview, Brown shared of how they met: “She came to one of my shows and the first time I saw her it was the shy giddiness,” he said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. She lived in Orlando [and] was in Miami. I messaged her on Instagram the next night and said, ‘Hey, when are we going to hang out?’ and flew her down and she hasn’t left since.”

The couple’s first date was spent at TopGolf. Since then, they’ve been going strong, and welcomed their daughter, Kingsley, into the world just last year.

Jae Is Also a Singer

Jae started singing at the ripe age of three. According to a previous article, she won the first season of YOBO.tv and MySpace’s “Take the Stage Contest.”

In 2008, she placed top five in the International Model and Talent Association conference and represented the US in the 2010/2011 Avon Voices International Talent Search.

Jae was living in Florida and working on her performance career when she met Brown.

She tells CMT, “The first tour [Kane] was on was with Florida Georgia Line. He had one bus and there were ten of us on it –- all guys. Me and him shared a bunk, and if you’ve never been on a tour bus, then all you need to know is that they have tiny bunk beds.”

According to Country Fancast, Jae and Brown knew one another for just eight months before becoming engaged.

She Graduated From Berklee College of Music Last Year

Jae grew up in a suburb of Pennsylvania and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019. According to a Berklee article in “Take Note”, after hitting the road with Brown, Jae decided to put the brakes on her own career and apply to Berklee Online’s Music Business Undergraduate program.

She told the outlet, “Since I’ve been with Berklee, Kane was out with Florida Georgia Line, then we did a tour with Chris Young and then with Jason Aldean and then Kane’s own tour,” she said. “Everyone else on the road sleeps late and I would go get my coffee in catering at the venue, go back to the bus or sit in the venue and do homework for four or five hours, until people woke up. So since we started over three years ago, we’ve been on the road almost every single weekend and the only time we’ve gotten a little break is around Thanksgiving and Christmas and that might be two weeks.”

“Take Note” wrote that Jae was so proud of her diploma that she hung it on the wall amongst Kane’s gold records.

“I started realizing that the things I was learning in school were what he was dealing with in real life. So if Kane came home and he had a question I’d often be like, ‘You know, you don’t have to do that, right? They’re just telling you you have to do that. You’re the artist, and you can do whatever you want to do,’” she said. “I think sometimes on the business side of the industry, they look at artists like, ‘They trust us to run everything. So we’ll just tell them what we think are the best choices.’”

At the time the article was written, Katelyn was weighing whether she wanted to go back into performing or focus solely on the business side of music.

“I fell in love with the business side and my husband and I talk a lot about starting our own label or publishing company,” she said. “But then I also have this extreme creative side of me that loves to write, who loves to sing. So now that I’ve been out of Berklee for a month I’m ready to get back into a creative project.”

