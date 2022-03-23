Kelly Clarkson Faceplants When Anne Hathaway Beats Her in Singing Game

Kelly Clarkson, host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and coach on “The Voice,” lost a competition when she did not recognize her own song before actress Anne Hathaway did.

In the video, which is a clip from a portion of her talk show, Clarkson asks for a song she’ll recognize in the “Sing That Name That Tune” game, which was hosted by Matt Iseman.

“Can you play a freaking song I know?” Clarkson begs before the third round of the competition. Iseman directs the band to do just that.

Hathaway Belted Out ‘Since U Been Gone’





After just three beats of music, Hathaway begins belting out the lyrics to Clarkson’s hit song “Since U Been Gone,” and Clarkson falls to the floor in shame for not recognizing her own hit first.

“How did you know it from just that?” Clarkson asked in disbelief.

Hathaway replied, “Kelly Clarkson, you do not understand how much we all love that song. Everybody in here knew that song. Everybody here knew it.”

“This is embarrassing,” Clarkson shared with the audience.

Hathaway Beat Clarkson In the Competition





A separate video uploaded by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube page shows Clarkson losing the competition to Hathaway. The game was basically just like the original “Name That Tune,” but the stars had to sing the song rather than just name it. The winner won a side for the side of the audience that they were representing.

“I don’t want to freak you out, but I have a fool-proof strategy, so good luck,” Hathaway told Clarkson before the competition.

First, the band played “Piano Man,” and it took a few beats before Clarkson stepped onto the platform. She said she didn’t know the song, but Hathaway then started singing the song. She didn’t nail the lyrics, but she still got the point for the first round.

The second song was also initially recognized by Clarkson, but she didn’t know the words once again, so Hathaway got the point, and they included a bonus point for her “aggressive” singing.

The third song was “Since U Been Gone,” which Hathaway immediately started singing. Clarkson was a bit sad after that, and then Iseman said that the next song was worth five points, meaning whoever would get the next song won.

“I am horrible at this!” Clarkson said before the band started singing.

Clarkson started singing “Ice, Ice Baby” for the next song, but Hathaway started singing “Under Pressure.” They sang the songs at the same time, both thinking they were correct.

“I wanna tell you what just happened,” Iseman said. “Vanilla Ice did steal that song from Queen. You guys just created a brand new arrangement.”

The points went to both women, meaning that Anne Hathaway ultimately won the competition.

“This is the first time on the show that I’m just happy that I lose,” Clarkson said. “That was amazing. When it comes to music y’all, though, this is my show.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, it likely would in mid-September.

