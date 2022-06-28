Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Legendary’ Moves

Former “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson has a standard way of closing her talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She signs off by saying, “Have a great day, and if it’s not, change it.” However, as she posted on Instagram, on June 27, there is a lot the viewers never see. In the posted clip from her talk show, Clarkson explained that after the band plays music which gently fades out with the credits, something happens that “ain’t so gentle.”

Watch Clarkson ‘Thrust-Dancing’ Behind the Scenes

Clarkson captioned the post with “One word: THRUSTING 🤣.” Her intention was to show a montage of herself dancing with the band after the credits roll. However, she admits that she had never seen the video, and she wasn’t expecting what she witnessed.

“Oh, my God, just thrusting,” the original American Idol winner said after the dancing montage was over. “You don’t know what you’re doing until they play it back. I haven’t seen it until just now. And it’s a lot of thrusting,” Clarkson laughed.

The audience didn’t seem to mind as they were cheering throughout the entire presentation. Clarkson continued to make her audience laugh by joking, “For the life of me, I can’t figure out why I’m single. Wow! I’m a lot of person!”

Instagram users were eager to comment on how much they loved the clip. One user posted, “I got a full ab workout laughing at this for like 3 hours 😂😂😂😂”

Another fan wrote, “this is my new favorite video.”

“OMG! She’s hilarious” posted another.

One enthusiastic poster exclaimed, “Okay, this totally just made my entire week, if not my entire year.”

“That’s some legendary thrusting going on right there!!,” another fan commented.

The Kudos Just Keep Coming

Clarkson’s sense of humor has most certainly contributed to her winning streak on the awards circuit. Most recently, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” won seven Emmys at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 24, five for creative and technical, one for best show and one for best host.

According to Next TV, “This is the second consecutive year that the show has won in this category, and the third that Clarkson, who was not present at the ceremony, has been named outstanding host.”

A producer who accepted the awards on Clarkson’s behalf explained that the reason the pop culture icon did not attend the awards show was that she made a vow to her children to take the summer off and spend as much time as possible with them. This is the same explanation she has given for not returning as a coach on “The Voice.”

On May 26, Clarkson told E! “Girl, for the first time since I was 16 years old, I am taking my summer off.” Clarkson confessed, “I feel bad ’cause things come up, but, at some point, you know you just gotta be able to like set the dates and say, ‘nothing will interfere with this time.’

The multiple Emmy and Grammy winner further explained that as a single mother, the time she spends with her children is “precious” and she never wants to take those precious moments for granted.

