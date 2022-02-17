Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Being ‘So Broken’

Kelly Clarkson is feeling “so broken.”

While speaking to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” guest host, Taraji P. Henson, on February 15, 2022, Clarkson explained she was quarantining at home with her two children. She wore a sleep mask and robe, and joked, “Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall.”





While Clarkson didn’t discuss why her family was quarantining, she did tell fans, “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

At one point, Clarkson added, “I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe.”

She also pointed out that she still had Christmas decorations up around her house. “Look, it’s busy, there’s a lot going on. I have all my stuff up,” she said. “[The show] asked me, ‘Do you have your Christmas stuff up?’ And I’m like, ‘Don’t judge me!'”

Clarkson Will Host ‘American Song Contest’





Beginning March 21, 2022, Clarkson will host a new singing competition series with Snoop Dogg called “American Song Contest.” NBC described the show as an “amazing musical spectacular [that] combines the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance.”

Snoop Dog and Kelly Clarkson announced their roles as the show’s hosts during a commercial that aired during the 2022 Super Bowl.

According to NPR, “American Song Contest” is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest” which boasts an impressive 200 million viewers a year.

In a statement, Clarkson told NPR, “I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

Will Kelly Clarkson Return to ‘The Voice’?

With a new talent competition series on the horizon, fans are curious if Clarkson will ever return to “The Voice.”

The 39-year-old started as a full-time coach on Season 14 of “The Voice,” according to Insider.

The show typically airs twice a year, but in May 2021, Deadline announced that it would only be airing one season per year starting in 2022. In a statement, Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBC Universal Television, shared, “Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

At this time, the Season 22 coaches have not yet been announced. Blake Shelton is the only coach who has appeared on every season of the show, but it’s unclear if he will return to “The Voice.”