Kelly Clarkson Cries After Performance on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson went into the season finale of NBC’s The Voice with one contestant remaining. Desz chose her original song, titled “Holy Ground,” and performed it during the finale, bringing Kelly Clarkson to tears.

Desz is a 30-year-old originally from Houston, Texas who now lives in Los Angeles, California. According to her cast biography, she grew up in a musical family, and her mother died when she was just 11 years old. She performed for the first time at her mother’s funeral.

She has been the front-runner on Team Kelly since early on in the competition, making it no surprise that she made it through to the finale. It may have surprised some fans, however, that Clarkson started crying after Desz’s performance.

The Performance That Brought Clarkson to Tears

When speaking with Carson Daly and Kelly Clarkson about why she chose the song she did for her original, “Holy Ground,” she explained her reasoning for that choice.

“The song, when I heard it, 25 seconds in, I was in tears,” Desz shared. “With where we are in the world, and whatever anyone is going through, everyone is looking for some type of sanity. It’s time to bring a song that will bring healing to the world.”

Her dedication to bringing emotion into her performance paid off when the coaches responded to her performance with tears. Desz was also visibly emotional following her performance.

“Don’t fail us, America!” Clarkson joked before the performance started.

Clarkson Said Desz Is the Best Vocalist She’s Worked With on ‘The Voice’

The first coach to respond to the song was John Legend.

“Well I love the song choice, I feel like you know who you are as an artist, and it’s so important that when you’re picking a single, you’re telling the world what kind of record they can expect from you,” Legend told Desz. “And I love that you summoned this holy energy for this song. People need this feeling right now, and you’ve come on this show with so much purpose and you’ve just been living in it and performing in it and I’m just honored that we get the chance to witness this every week with you.”

Clarkson was emotional before she even began speaking to Desz following the performance.

“I needed that song,” Clarkson told her. “I know you needed that song, and you did such a beautiful thing, like, I know it’s for the finale and everything, but everybody needed that message right now. You are hands down the greatest vocalist I’ve ever worked with on this show,” Clarkson told her. “You are crazy talented. I’m so proud I get to be your coach.”

Desz later performed “Landslide” for her cover song, and she once again brought out Clarkson’s emotions.

To take home the win this season, Desz will have to beat out four other contestants including Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger, Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin and Team Legend’s John Holiday. She will win if she gets the most votes out of all the remaining contestants.

The Voice season finale airs Tuesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

