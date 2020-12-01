Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Is Seeking Spousal Support

Kelly Clarkson’s now estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, is reportedly seeking thousands of dollars a month in spousal support following Clarkson’s filing for divorce earlier this year.

Late in November 2020, TMZ reported that Kelly Clarkson won primary custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. Blackstock will see the children during the first, third and fifth weekends of the month.

Now, Blackstock is hitting back in court, asking for spousal support of $436,000 a month, according to People.

Blackstock is Seeking $436,000 a Month in Child and Spousal Support

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees,” the source told the outlet. “Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 a month in child support.”

All that support would add up to more than $5 million a year.

According to the source as well, Blackstock asked for $2 million in attorney fees.

“Additionally, he’s already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone,” the source added.

Clarkson Received Primary Physical Custody of Their Children

TMZ reported that a Los Angeles judge gave Clarkson custody of the children in Los Angeles, but Blackstock will see the children on the first, third and fifth weekends of the month. Two of those weekends will take place in Los Angeles, but on the third weekend, they will be in Montana.

According to the article, Clarkson felt as though Blackstock’s desire to have the kids travel back and forth between the two states often. The judge ruled that Clarkson will have physical custody of the children most of the time, but Blackstock will still get to see his kids a few weekends a month.

The court ruled that the children are not residents of Montana.

“The court finds that the minor children are not now and have not been residents of Montana and that California is their home state,” the judge reportedly ruled.

Clarkson previously said that she believes that people can outgrow other people and even versions of themselves, which viewers took as one reason she may have gotten a divorce.

“People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time,” Clarkson added. “And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad.’ Well it doesn’t necessarily mean that, it just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that’s okay. Everybody’s on a learning curve.”

Clarkson previously said that she’ll be as open as she can about her divorce in order to help others, according to ET.

Clarkson has also previously stated that she’ll be keeping plenty of details about her divorce private in order to protect her children. While she says she doesn’t mind being an open book all the time, she wants to keep some details to herself.

She has also said that she will talk about her divorce in hopes that it can help people going through the same types of things in their lives.

Catch Kelly Clarkson as a coach on The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

