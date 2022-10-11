Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She Told Her Kids During Her Messy Divorce

Divorce is always hard, especially when there are children involved. So, when former “The Voice” coach, Kelly Clarkson, was going through a tumultuous split with the father of her children, Brandon Blackstock, she had to handle matters delicately.

Clarkson Opened Up About Her Children and the Divorce

On the October 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson opened up about the advice she gave her daughter River, now 8, and son Remington, now 6 when she was struggling to get through the divorce.

While talking with guest, Mila Kunis, Clarkson revealed, “I tell my kids this all the time, you’re each other’s buddies.” “You’re, like, two years apart. Especially because we went through a divorce, right? So, they go to their dad’s and mine. So, it’s, like, anytime you travel, you’ve always got each other.”

The “Piece by Piece” singer continued, “So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight. “I’m like ‘No, no, no. This is your wingman. You’re supposed to stick up for each other. ‘Don’t tattle tale all the time on me – unless it’s something like super important, I’m like ‘ don’t tell me – you can have your thing.’”

Kunis agreed with Clarkson advice, adding, that her father used to say, “the greatest thing your kids can have is a common enemy. And if you are their common enemy, they will be the closest kids on the planet.” Clarkson was totally in favor of that strategy.

Clarkson Also Admitted She Lies to Her Kids

As the conversation with Kunis continued, the “That 70’s Show” star was talking about how busy her and her husband Ashton Kutcher are, and slipped and said they sometimes lie to their kids. She immediately tried to take the statement back but Clarkson jumped in with, “I totally lie to my children.” The audience laughed, as Clarkson continued, “I totally – I’m like Disney Land’s closed today.”

Kunis couldn’t believe that was true but Clarkson quickly doubled down. “I’m not above it. You can totally judge me,” she insisted. “Write a book on it. I don’t care. I totally lie to my children.”

Kunis responded, “I love you so much! We just tell our kids we have plans when we don’t and then when the…” Clarkson interrupted her with the obvious truth: “That’s lying!”

The audience continued to laugh hysterically. Kunis tried to explain by saying “that’s accidental lying because…” Stuck for a conclusion, she stopped herself and asked “Is that just justification?” Clarkson agreed that it was. Kunis then conceded, “We all lie to our kids, okay fine, we lie.”

Fans had fun with the conversation on Instagram. One fan wrote, “My biggest lie to my son is “Target doesn’t open till after school -3pm.” Another shared, “We can’t go to McDonald’s cause I don’t have any McDonald’s money.”

Another fan commented, “We told our son he was too old for Chuck E Cheese…when he was 4. We never had to go back.” Someone else confessed, “I love you Kelly Clarkson. We took our kids to FAO Schwartz & told them it was a museum.”

One viewer posted, “I once told my kids that we couldn’t go to Tim Hortons because it wasn’t our turn. I was amazed it worked.”

“Everyone lies or changes the truth to kids. That’s just good parenting,” summed up another fan.