‘The Voice’ Reveals Knockout Round Format Change Ahead of Season 22

NBC’s “The Voice” season 22 will look a little different to loyal viewers of the show.

Season 22 of “The Voice” will feature host Carson Daly and coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend. Each coach will build their team through Blind Auditions in hopes of coming out on top at the end of the season.

This marks the first season in nearly a decade without “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson, who is taking at least this season off. There has been no announcement made for “The Voice” season 23 as of August 2022.

The Knockout Rounds Will Be Different

According to an August 17, 2022 press release, the show’s Knockout Round will be different than it has been in previous years.

“This season will showcase a new format element during the Knockout Rounds,” the press release reads. “For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts. The stakes have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win.”

The release continues, “In lieu of enlisting a mega mentor, coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.”

The Knockout Rounds were taped on August 9, 2022, and spoilers for which artists make it through to the top 16 have already been posted.

One change that was leaked by The Idol Forums, a site that posts reliable spoilers for “The Voice” and “American Idol,” includes more contestants throughout the competition.

Instead of just the top 48 contestants making it through the Blind Audition round, the top 56 contestants will move forward to the Battle Rounds. Then, there will be 28 battles instead of the usual 24 battles. It’s unclear at the time of writing how this will affect the number of episodes dedicated to each round of the competition.

Battle Advisors Have Also Been Announced

All four advisors for “The Voice” season 22 have now been announced.

Team Legend, according to the press release, will be aided by “critically acclaimed two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan.”

“It’s my friend, Jazmine Sullivan! Welcome to #TeamLegend! #TheVoice,” Legend wrote in his announcement on Instagram.

For Cabello’s team, “Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Charlie Puth” joins “The Voice.” After sharing some clues about her advisor, Cabello’s fans guessed it correctly, which she acknowledged in the confirmation video.

Team Shelton also features a Grammy Award-winning artist in the form of country music star Jimmie Allen.

“I couldn’t keep it a secret any longer… Welcome to #TeamBlake, @jimmieallen,” Shelton wrote on Instagram.

Finally, Team Gwen will be mentored by “Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Sean Paul, who is considered one of Jamaica’s most prolific artists.”

“can u guess my battle advisor? i think he’s really gonna bring the fire 👀🔥@nbcthevoice #TheVoice,” Stefani wrote in her video giving fans clues about her advisor. Most fans did guess Sean Paul, as Stefani has worked with the artist multiple times in the past.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

