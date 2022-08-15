‘The Voice’ Cast Member’s $5.6 Million Home Broken Into While on Vacation

Music superstar and former “The Voice” mentor Mariah Carey’s home was burglarized when she was on vacation, according to Page Six.

The outlet reported that the star’s home in Atlanta, Georgia, was burglarized in July 2022 while Carey was in Europe. The singer was vacationing in Capri, Italy and was later staying in a “$20 million mansion in the Hamptons,” the outlet states.

“This is still an open investigation, the information may be limited,” police told Page Six after confirming the burglary.

It’s not clear if anything was taken from the home or if any damage was done.

Some Say Social Media Could Be to Blame

Carey posted photos of herself on vacation multiple times in July 2022, which Page Six speculates could have led to the burglary.

On July 19, Carey shared photos of herself in the water before leaving Italy, writing “Ciao Capri!” as the caption.

A week later, she shared a photo from the Hamptons.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the mansion.

According to Page Six, Carey was spending time in Italy with her twin children, Monroe and Moroccan as well as her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Carey Purchased the Home In 2022

According to Dirt.com, Carey purchased the Atlanta home for $5.65 million in July 2022. The home features nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms as well as a huge kitchen, a family room with a beautiful fireplace as well as a home gym, a home movie theater, and French doors throughout.

The star’s home also features a gated driveway shaped like a heart as well as an outdoor pool and a separate pool house. There are acres of lawns as well.

The home was recently owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was forced to rip off the gates in order to leave the home during a power outage.

“I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t,” Johnson posted on Instagram in September 2020 alongside a photo of the home’s gate on the ground. “Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45 minutes to wait.”

He added, “By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics, and threw it on the grass.”

He said his security team later met with the gate technician and welders ikn order to get the gates reinstalled.

Carey currently owns several homes including one with a violin-shaped pool in Westchester County, New York. She also rents homes throughout the year when she needs to travel for work or leisure.

The star also owns a beachfront compound on Windermere Island in the Bahamas, according to TAS Architecture Limited and loveproperty.com.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

