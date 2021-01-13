Former Voice Coach Has an X-Rated Admission

In a recent interview with Sirius XM radio’s Barstool Sports, Miley Cyrus shared, “I like sex toys.”

In addition to using them, she likes to put them on display. Hollywood Life reported Cyrus as saying during the interview, “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

And what home is the Wrecking Ball singer talking about, anyway?

Cyrus purchased a home in 2020 in Hidden Hills for roughly $4.95 million, according to Dirt.

The outlet wrote, “The deal closed quietly off-market but marketing materials from the fall of 2019, when the not-quite 1.25-acre estate was last on the open market at close to $5.1 million, describe the roughly 6,800-square-foot home as an East Coast traditional with six all en suite bedrooms and seven bathrooms.”

Perhaps this isn’t all too surprising; Cyrus has been living an adult life for years now. In fact, according to Variety, she purchased her first home by herself at the ripe age of 22. That home was also in the Hidden Hills, and cost a whopping $5 million.

Since then, the singer and actress has bought properties in Malibu and Nashville.

In a recent interview with Howard Stern, according to the Baltimore Sun, Cyrus shared of spending time in her home amid the coronavirus pandemic, “I do a lot of FaceTime sex – it’s the safest sex. I’m not getting COVID.” She added, “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that’s irresponsible for myself or for other people…it’s just ridiculous for anybody that won’t take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It’s f***** up.”

Who Is Cyrus Dating?

What is the actress’s love life looking like these days?

After breaking things off with Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, followed by Cody Simpson. These days, she’s “enjoying the single life,” Elle reported.

On January 13, Cody Simpson’s sister, Alli, shared insight on her brother’s relationship with Cyrus while appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. According to E!, Simpson has “nothing but love” for Cyrus. Alli said, “I’m a protective sister but I’ve also met her a bunch of times and she’s been nothing but beautiful to me. I’m not gonna like judge on what I read or see and stuff, I’m only gonna go off what Cody says and he loved what they had.”

She added that Cody and Miley were “practically living together” during the coronavirus pandemic, and confirmed that they were, in fact, in a relationship, and it was not simply a “little bit of fun.” The couple ended up breaking things off after ten months together. Miley confirmed the split in an Instagram Live, sharing, “… we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be.”

In other news, Gossip Cop recently reported that Cyrus is dating Harry Styles, but he seems to be busy spending time with Olivia Wilde these days.

So, for now, Cyrus is flying solo; but appears to be just fine with that.

