‘The Voice’s’ Neal Nolan’s Kids Need Help Paying For His Funeral

“The Voice” contestant Nolan Neal died suddenly on July 19 in Nashville. Now his daughter Caylin is asking for his fans to help pay for his funeral.

Here’s how you can help:

Caylin Said Her Dad Had no Life Insurance Or Any Money Saved Up

On a GoFundMe page created by Caylin Cate, she writes that her father “passed away suddenly” and “did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever,” so she is asking for help paying for the funeral.

Caylin writes:

The expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones. If you want to help in anyway, you can donate here. Anything is appreciated and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised over $23,000, with one donor contributing almost half of that. The comments on the GoFundMe are full of condolences and messages for Nolan’s family.

“I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Nolan many times in Nashville, Monteagle, and LA. We always had a great time together and there was never a shortage of laughter. His music has and will be an infinite gift. Love and good vibes to all of you,” wrote Travis and Caitlin Solari-Cook.

Lori Willcuts writes, “Sending so much love to all. This heartbreak has no words. I am profoundly, deeply and inexpressibly sorry.”

One fan said that he actually reached out to Nolan after seeing Neal on “America’s Got Talent” and they became friends in a way.

“My heart goes out to Caylin and Nolan’s family. I was so sad to hear that he had passed away. I first saw Nolan’s story on AGT. It was so inspiring. I still haven’t tried out though, but I hope eventually I will get the courage to. To honor Nolan. One day out of the blue I wanted to share my story with him to let him know that he’s not alone out here, and to my surprise I got a response. We messaged back and fourth and he extended a favor that I can never repay. He told me if I ever needed to talk or vent or anything, to just message or call him. He didn’t have to do that, he didn’t even know me. He had a heart of gold and the voice of an angel. Thank you for touching the hearts of so many people and being an idle for so many people buddy. Keep singing up in heaven my friend,” wrote Nathaniel Whitt.

The Cause of Death Has Not Been Released But Neal Struggled With Substance Abuse

TMZ first reported the news of Neal’s death, writing that the singer was found in his bedroom of the apartment they share and that officers told them on the desk was a guitar pick that appeared to have a powder residue on it and a note talking about how he reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

His issues with substance abuse were something Neal openly talked about on both “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice.” He also told local Tennessee NBC affiliate WBIR that he went to rehab, got clean but then relapsed after his time on “The Voice.”

“I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” Nolan said. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”

On Neal’s Patreon bio, he talks about how he was “10 years free from the needle since May 15, 2010,” and 14 months “clean and sober from everything since May 16, 2019.” He also wrote that he was hoping to get to 888 patrons because that was his “spirit number” so that he could work on his music full time and help “reach those in need of a little light in their lives! Together we can outshine the darkness!”

