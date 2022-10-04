‘The Voice’ Family Mourns Loss of ‘Iconic Legend’

“The Voice” family is mourning a tremendous loss in the music world. Country superstar Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90, her family said in a statement released to the New York Times.

Here is how “The Voice” family is remembering this icon of country music.

Darius Rucked Called Lynn an ‘Iconic Legend’ & Chevel Shepherd Thanked Her For Paving the Way

Season 15 winner Chevel Shepherd posted a photo of herself getting to meet Lynn and wrote a lengthy tribute thanking the country star for paving the way for all the female country artists who came after.

Shepherd wrote on Instagram:

Thank you Ms. Loretta for paving the way for us in country music. Thank you for giving us all strength with your words. You were one of the brightest lights in this world, and I am forever grateful to you. You’ve inspired me and others endlessly. We will never forget the impact you’ve had on country music. We love you, and until I see you again… I’m Lookin’ For Loretta.

Sheryl Crow, an adviser in season four, posted a photo on Instagram of them performing together and wrote, “The news of Loretta Lynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped. There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!”

Season 13 adviser Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of a signed album from Lynn and said that getting to record with her was one of his “highest honors.” Cyrus wrote, “Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called ‘Country Music Has The Blues.’ She handed me this wonderful gift on that day.”

Season four adviser Hillary Scott posted a photo to her Instagram stories and wrote, “In loving memory of Loretta Lynn, 1932-2022.” Scott also posted a clip of Lynn’s song “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and wrote, “One of my favorites” with a broken heart emoji.

Season seven advisers Little Big Town posted to their Instagram stories a photo of Lynn with her twin daughters Peggy and Patsy and wrote, “Rest in peace, Loretta.”

“She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted. I am so blessed to call her a friend. I miss you already @lorettalynnofficial. Love you. And rest now you angel,” wrote season 17 adviser Darius Rucker alongside a photo of he and Lynn hugging.

Lynn’s Family Said She Died in Her Sleep

In the statement released about her death, Lynn’s family said she died in her sleep on October 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, released a statement on behalf of the hall of fame about Lynn’s death:

The story of Loretta Lynn’s life is unlike any other, yet she drew from that story a body of work that resonates with people who might never fully understand her bleak and remote childhood, her hardscrabble early days, or her adventures as a famous and beloved celebrity. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.

Over the years, Lynn won four Grammys and 14 Academy of Country Music Awards among dozens of nominations. In 2010, she received a Grammy Award for lifetime achievement and in 2013, President Obama named her as a recipient for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in the movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Lynn is survived by three daughters and a son, 17 grandchildren, four step-grandchild, and many great-grandchildren. She is preceeded in death by a daughter and a son, according to the New York Times obituary.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

