Why ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Will Not Air in Spring 2022

Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” is not going to be airing as quickly as some fans may be hoping for. Instead of returning in the spring, the show is taking a break, and it will be returning in the fall of 2022 instead.

Season 21 of the show wrapped up in December 2021, and usually, at that point, the coaches have already started filming the next season of the show. In 2021, however, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

‘The Voice’ Will be ‘Evenetized’

This move allows the show to be more of an “event” for viewers, according to Frances Berwick, the chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We want to eventize this iconic series. The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season,” she said.

The network hopes that the ratings will improve with the change, as they have been steadily dropping for years.

According to TVSeriesFinale, “The Voice” pulled in 7.222 million viewers for the Season 21 premiere on Monday, September 20, 2021. That was down nearly 12% from the Season 20 premiere on March 1, 2021, when the show got 7.890 viewers, according to the outlet.

When comparing “The Voice” season 21 with other seasons, it’s possibly more accurate to compare to season 19, which aired on the same nights at the same time of the year in 2020. That year, the season premiere drew in 8.2 million viewers, according to TVSeriesFinale. That was still down 8% from the year before.

The season 21 finale pulled in 7.275 million viewers on Monday night and 6.981 on Tuesday night. When compared to season 19, the numbers there appear pretty steady.

A Superstar May Join the Show

According to a January 20 report by Radar Online, Jennifer Lopez, a guest during season 21 of the show, could be being brought back full-time by executives.

Grande, who joined the cast of “The Voice” in September 2021, failed to get any of her acts to the show’s finale.

“At the end of the day, Ariana Grande didn’t bring in the ratings,” a source told Radar Online. “She has more social media followers than all the other stars combined, yet her fans didn’t tune in.”

The report stated that Lopez could act as a replacement for Ariana Grande or Blake Shelton, who has said that he may be leaving the show at some point in the future.

“Everyone was so excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show,” the source told the outlet. “There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

