‘The Voice’ Season 21 Schedule: Here’s When Live Shows & Voting Starts

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is already through about half of the season, and that means that live shows and voting will be starting soon.

The Knockout Round of the competition for season 21 wraps up on Monday, November 1, 2021, and then Tuesday’s episode will be clips of the finalists and their road to live shows before the show officially starts airing live.

Luckily for fans, tickets are now available to attend live shows.

According to the rules, audience members must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the taping they’re attending. They must also have a negative COVID test result within two days before the event. Masks must be worn at all times, and fans cannot be within six feet of cast or crew members.

Tickets for the first two live shows are already sold out.

Live Shows Begin on November 8, 2021

Live shows of “The Voice” season 21 will begin airing on November 8, 2021.

The calendar for the rest of the season looks like this:

November 8: First live show

November 9: Results Show

November 15: Live Show

November 16: Results Show

November 22: Live Show

November 23: Results Show

November 29: Live Show

November 30: Results Show

December 6: Semi-Finals

December 7: Semi-Finals Results Show

December 13: Finale performances

December 14: Finale, three hours

At the time of writing on October 28, the official finale date has not been released, though it’s likely the show will be wrapping up at some point in mid-December. The schedule above is based on when the show has ended in past seasons.

With five contestants per team going into the live shows, that would mean one elimination per team per live show and put the finale earlier in the usual airing season if the show does not take a break. That would make sense if the show follows last season’s lead and only has four weeks of live episodes.

The schedule will be updated when we have more information.

Live Voting Information

Voting will open during the episode airing on Monday, November 8. Then, fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestants and each team will be slowly whittled down.

Downloading The Voice Official App is the best way to interact with the show and vote. The app allows you to vote and save artists as you watch live, and it is available on iOS and Android.

To use the Voice Official App to vote, users must register an NBCUniversal Profile. The profile is also usable to vote for “America’s Got Talent.”

The App also allows you to create a type of “fantasy team” and draft which contestants you think will make it far in the season, and it allows you to be ranked among other users who also made their own fantasy team.

If you don’t want to download the app, you can instead vote at www.nbc.com/VoiceVote. There is a limit of 10 votes per artist per email address during applicable voting windows for some votes, and starting at the end of next week, there will be a limit of one vote per artist per email address.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

