WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Amazes Coaches, Earns 4-Chair Turn

During the third episode of blind auditions of season 19 of NBC’s The Voice, one contestant stunned all four of the coaches with her rendition of “Unbreak My Heart.”

As soon as the song started playing for the audition, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend got excited and started dancing. Coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also looked excited, even if they seemed a bit hesitant.

By the end of the audition, all four coaches had turned their chairs and were excited for the opportunity to get Desz on their team. Desz is a 30-year-old singer from Houston, Texas who told a story about starting her singing career after her mother died.

Watch Desz Audition for ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson was the first to turn around, hardly waiting for the first verse to be over before she pressed the big red button to see who was singing the song.

As Desz got to the chorus, John Legend hit his button to turn around as well. Later in the audition, Gwen hit her button. Not to be outdone, Blake Shelton hit his button once Desz hit a sustained high note.

“You just sang ‘Unbreak My Heart’ on The Voice and nailed it,” Kelly told Desz before she even got a chance to talk. “I don’t know what’s happening.”

The Coaches Admired Desz’s Strong Voice

Since Desz is from Texas, Kelly immediately felt a connection with her.

“So many good things come out of Texas,” Kelly joked, pointing out herself as an example.

John Legend took the time to tell Desz that the song she sang for her audition is not easy and it was really hard to nail, so they were all really impressed with the way she performed it.

“What you did that was so special was because we’ve all heard the song so many times,” Legend told Desz. “I literally just heard it on the radio the other day, me and Chrissy were singing it in the car, it is not an easy thing to do, to sing those low alto notes that she does and then deliver those high notes too.”

He also applauded the runs that she did in the song, calling them “inventive” and “interesting.”

Stefani said that she was able to improvise as well, saying that Desz’s performance was “stunning.” She added that she felt like she’d be able to help the singer solidify a look and type of performance that would work for her.

“First of all, the fact that you chose that song means that you just set the bar, and it’s pretty high, ’cause you’re insane,” Clarkson told the performer. “I love the big notes you did and how you sustained them, and that control is so crazy cool in this kind of setting.”

Blake Shelton looked bored by the time Kelly was done talking, leading John Legend to joke, “Blake fell asleep.”

“I think I had a birthday since she started talking,” Blake said.

In the end, the show flashed a “to be continued” graphic, meaning viewers have to wait one more night to see who Desz chose as her coach.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on NBC.

