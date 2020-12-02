‘The Voice’ 2020 Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 12/1

The December 1 episode of The Voice revealed the Top 9 finalists heading into next week’s new live shows. Viewers voted to save eight contestants following Monday’s episode, and the remaining contestants competed for a chance at the Instant Save.

We’ve got all the details on Tuesday night’s episode below, including the names of the artists who were sent home.

MAJOR SPOILER WARNING: Do not read on if you don’t want to know who was eliminated during the December 1 episode of The Voice.

This post will be updated as the show continues.

Which Contestants Were Eliminated Tonight?

Nearly half of the contestants left on season 19 of The Voice were eliminated by the end of tonight’s episode. Team Kelly was the first team to be looked at when it comes to results. The contestants saved were Desz and Cami Clune.

For Team Gwen, Carter Rubin and Ben Allen were chosen to go forward to the next episode.

Here’s who was eliminated from The Voice tonight:

Team Blake:

Taryn Papa

Sid Kingsley

Worth the Wait (Wildcard contestant)

Team Gwen:

Joseph Soul

Payge Turner (Wildcard contestant)

Team Legend:

Chloe Hogan

Team Kelly:

Madeline Consoer

Tanner Gomes (Wildcard contestant)

Which Contestants are in the Top 9?

For each team, the contestant with the most votes from America were sent straight through to the top nine. Then, each coach was able to save one contestant.

For the Wildcard Instant Save, Worth the Wait performed “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” by Martina McBride. Then, Payge Turner performed “Diamonds” by Sam Smith.

In the Wildcard Instant Save round for Team Kelly, Tanner Gomes sang “Pickin’ Wildflowers” by Keith Anderson. For the last team, Bailey Rae chose to perform “Never Again, Again” by Lee Ann Womack.

Ultimately, Bailey Rae was saved by America for the Wildcard Instant Save.

Here’s who made it through to the finale:

Team Kelly:

Cami Clune (Saved by Kelly)

Desz (Most votes)

Team Gwen:

Carter Rubin (Most votes)

Ben Allen (Saved by Gwen)

Team Blake:

Ian Flanigan (Most votes)

Jim Ranger (Saved by Blake)

Team Legend:

John Holiday (Most votes)

Tamara Jade (Saved by John)

Bailey Rae

Next week, the top 9 contestants will perform in hopes of making it through to the semi-finals. Next week, the top nine contestants will be narrowed down to the top four via America’s vote and one more through yet another Wildcard Instant Save.

Then, the semi-finals and finale of The Voice will take place in just a few weeks. By the end of the year, the new winner of the season will be crowned and viewers will know whether or not Blake Shelton should continue to call himself the “King of The Voice.”

The next new episode of The Voice airs Monday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

