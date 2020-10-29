The Voice Auditions 2020: How Many Episodes Are There Until the Live Shows?

Season 19 of NBC’s The Voice is heating up, with blind auditions coming to an end after Monday night’s episode of the show.

This week, The Voice will take a break from its two-night-a-week schedule and only air on Monday night. This episode will be the last of the blind auditions, and each of the coaches will have full teams after it airs.

So, what exactly does that mean for live shows? There are still two rounds of competition to get through before the live performances will start, meaning that there is at least a month before any of those episodes would air.

What Happens After Blind Auditions?

First, there are usually four or five episodes of Blind Auditions in a season of The Voice, and for this season, those will end on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The following Monday, the Battle Rounds will begin. During these episodes, coaches will introduce the teams to their advisors and then pair up contestants to compete directly against one another. Here, half of each team will be eliminated as the coaches decide who gets to stay and who gets sent home.

After the Battle Rounds, the Knockout Rounds will start. During those rounds, contestants will choose which songs to perform, though they will still be placed directly up against another contestant.

When Do ‘The Voice’ Live Shows Start for Season 19?

Usually in a season of The Voice, there are three weeks of Blind Auditions, followed by two weeks of Battle Rounds.

The Battle Rounds are followed by two weeks of Knockout Rounds, and these will culminate in the three playoff episodes.

That means that, at the soonest, live shows will start in January 2021. They will continue for five weeks or ten episodes. If all goes according to plan, then the season will end in March or April, depending on how long of a break the show takes for the holiday season this year.

How Do You Vote For ‘The Voice’ Contestants During Live Shows?

This season, much like other seasons, will include different ways to vote for your favorite contestants, though the main way to vote is through the NBC The Voice official app.

The official app can be downloaded directly from the app store. It’s not useless before the live episodes begin, though; you can use the app to choose a team and play along with the season as if you were a coach on the show.

The app also allows viewers to pick battle and knockout winners and compare those choices to other fans’ choices in real-time, connect with Facebook and Twitter to share their picks and tweet directly to coaches and artists.

When it comes to other The Voice-related news, this week, power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially announced their engagement. They have been in a relationship for over five years, having met in 2015 on the set of The Voice. Stefani openly admits that she had no idea who Shelton was before they worked together.

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 27 to announce that Shelton popped the question and she said yes.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” she captioned the photo.

Shelton shared the same photo alongside the caption, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: John Legend Speaks Out About ‘The Voice’

