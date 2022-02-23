Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ Back for Spring 2022?

NBC’s “The Voice” season 22 will not be airing as quickly as some fans may be expecting or hoping.

Instead of returning in the spring, as it normally would have, the show is taking a break and will instead return in the fall of 2022 if it is renewed.

Season 21 of the show wrapped up in December 2021, and usually, at that point, the coaches have already started filming the next season of the show. In 2021, however, “The Voice” made the announcement that the show would only be airing once per year instead of twice, per Deadline.

This is the first time the show will be on the one-season-per-year schedule since 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, the show has been airing twice per year.

Which Coaches Will Return?

At the time of writing, nothing about “The Voice” season 22 has been officially announced, and fans do not know who will or won’t be returning to the show for an upcoming season.

There has been speculation around each of the coaches. Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend all have different reasons that they might leave the show ahead of the upcoming season.

One replacement could be Jennifer Lopez.

According to a January 2022 report by Radar Online, Shelton or Grande may be being replaced in the near future by the superstar.

“Everyone was excited when Jennifer Lopez was at the show,” sources told the outlet. “There have been a lot of big stars performing on ‘The Voice,’ but there was something different about Jennifer’s visit. All the top exes and producers were on-set that day and after she finished filming there was a lot of closed-door meeting trying to convince her to join the show full-time.”

When it comes to both Clarkson and Legend, some fans think the two may be too busy to return to the show. Clarkson in particular has become a question for fans because of her involvement in “American Song Contest,” which is set to air starting in March 2022 on NBC.

After Clarkson posted the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, some fans questioned if she would be returning to “The Voice” in addition to “American Song Contest.” Others questioned if Clarkson was working too hard.

“You ready to host #AmericanSongContest @SnoopDogg!?” she wrote on Twitter. “This is gonna be fun! Can’t wait for premiere night happening March 21st, LIVE on @NBC.”

“What about the voice?” one person questioned on her Instagram post about the position.

“Another singing show? Good luck with the ratings, please don’t leave @NBCTheVoice,” one person tweeted.

It’s likely that host Carson Daly, who has been a fixture on “The Voice” since day one, will be returning, however.

Producers Want ‘The Voice’ to be ‘Eventized’

This move allows the show to be more of an “event” for viewers, according to Frances Berwick, the chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We want to eventize this iconic series. The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season,” she said.

The network hopes that the ratings will improve with the change, as they have been steadily dropping for years.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coach’s Wife Undergoing IVF in Hopes of Pregnancy