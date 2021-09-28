WATCH: Kentucky Mom Earns 4-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

Singer Holly Forbes wowed the judges with her performance of “Rocket Man” during the Blind Auditions on “The Voice”, and all four judges turned their chair in the hopes of adding Forbes to their team.

Ariana Grande was quick to block John Legend from choosing the Kentucky singer.

When Forbes admitted she is a “crier” after wrapping up the song, Kelly Clarkson exclaimed, “So am I, come to Team Kelly!”





Play



Holly Forbes' 4-Chair Turn Performance of Elton John's "Rocket Man" | The Voice Blind Auditions 2021

At one point, Forbes admitted her daughter, Violet, is a big fan of Ariana Grande.

Shelton then chimed in, “My favorite part is when you hit these little notes in the verses, that’s what’s impressive. That’s what makes you not just a singer, that makes you an artist, a person and someone who everyone can relate to in that moment.”

Grande said, “I am so choked up beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you.”

As pointed out by Legend, not many singers who audition get all four chairs to turn on “The Voice”, making it a “special club to be in.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Forbes Is Newly Engaged

In mid-August, Forbes’ boyfriend, Seth Carey, asked Forbes to marry him.

She posted the engagement pic on her Instagram, and captioned the photo, “@n00bicle surprised me by asking a million dollar question 😭❤️❤️ I said yes! I love you so much, Seth Carey! Can’t wait to be Mrs. Carey.”

Little is known about Forbes at this time. She writes on Instagram that she is a mother of two, and has posted her covers on Youtube and TikTok, as well as Instagram.

Forbes’ Facebook page reveals that she currently lives in Ashland, Kentucky, and is originally from Argillite, Kentucky.

A number of friends have posted their support for Forbes on Facebook. Forbes, herself, posted a statement that read: “Hey guys, this is such an emotional moment for me. Sorry I cried so much during my audition 😂 I love you all so much and have each of you to thank for hyping me up and believing in me. 🥰🥺

Getting the coaches’ chairs to turn really represented everything I’ve been working toward. It proved to me that working hard at something every day can lead you as far as you want to go. Keep goingggg❤️

Ps. I promise it wasn’t my idea to make you guys wait for my team choice 🤣

Watch The Voice tomorrow night to see what happens.”

Forbes Is a Caregiver for Patients with Autism

According to the Charlotte Observer, Forbes is “a caregiver for patients with autism and other developmental and intellectual disabilities.”

The outlet writes: “She said she started having strokes when she was 11 years old, and she lost her hair after being put on medication.”

Speaking to the judges, the outlet reported Forbes as continuing, “At that time, I would always listen to music on repeat in my room, signing and just boosting my confidence.”

The 30-year-old isn’t the only Kentucky native competing on “The Voice” this season.





Play



Kinsey Rose's Sweet Twang Shines on The Chicks' "Cowboy Take Me Away" | Voice Blind Auditions 2021

Kinsey Rose sang “Cowboy Take Me Away” during her time on the show.

Because Clarkson blocked Shelton and Legend and Grande didn’t turn their chairs, that automatically put Rose on Team Kelly.

Will Forbes end up on Team Kelly as well?

Fans will have to tune into “The Voice” tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times to find out.