‘The Voice’ Finalist Wendy Moten Shares Announcement With Fans

Wendy Moten was crowned the runner-up of NBC’s “The Voice” in the fall of 2021. The singer, who was on Team Blake Shelton during the show, has made an announcement to her fans that some found exciting.

“ANNOUNCEMENTS!!!” she wrote alongside the 10-minute live video. “I’ll be singing at the OPRY FEB12 !! It will be streaming on the Opry website !!”

That was not the only announcement that Moten had, however.

“FEB 14 will be my 1st night back with the Grammy-winning Texas Swing band The Time Jumpers !!! If you’ve always wanted to experience listening to live country music – Come on out to 3rd & Lindsley / Nashville 7 pm Monday Night FEB 14th !!! I’ll be waiting for you !!!!”

Fans & Fellow ‘Voice’ Contestants Were Excited for Moten

People were excited for Moten after she made her announcements.

“Yay Wendy!” Kinsey Rose, a fellow season 21 “Voice” contestant, commented. “Have fun at the Opry! Will be coming to hear you on a Monday soon.”

Bella DeNapoli commented on the post with multiple heart emojis.

“People love you because you are yourself!” one person commented. “You don’t try to be someone your not! That is what makes you such an inspiration to me! Thanks Wendy! You show me a light at the end of the tunnel! You are amazing!”

Another fan commented, “So good to hear from you…I will always think you are the Voice! I have to figure out how to get notified you are live!!”

She also announced that she has shows coming up in April in Memphis, Tennessee, and encouraged her fans to call to purchase tickets rather than getting them online since it is cheaper than going through the venue.

Moten Previously Teased a Collaboration with Blake Shelton

In an Instagram post published on December 21, 2021, Moten updated fans and let them know that something may be in the works.

“Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!” Moten wrote.

Moten broke her elbow after a live performance on “The Voice” when she fell on the stage and injured both arms. The arm required surgery to fix, and she has now been through that process.

She added, “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted, and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too!!! Fingers crossed!!!”

Though the tease is just that, a tease of what may be to come in the future, it’s definitely a possibility that the two could collaborate and make something amazing. Coaches have worked with former contestants in the past, most recently when Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a duet with “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot in 2021.

Moten lost “The Voice” to Team Kelly’s trio Girl Named Tom, though some fans were upset when Moten was beaten, thinking that she should have won the show. Multiple fans took to Reddit to express their disappointment.

“I am home tired of POC women not getting the reconciliation they deserve,” a Reddit post reads. “How is it season 754 & no one has won. I see these girls leaving it all on the stage & out sing the coffee shop singers. Yet they don’t win. Like am I missing something?”

“This season it was very clear that Wendy had the best voice, probably the best contestant voice on the show ever. She amazed me…probably most of us,” one person wrote in response.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, which is pretty much a given, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

