Thomas Ravenel’s Ex Ashley Jacobs Has a New Boyfriend

Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs has a new man, and he’s not a southern gentleman. The Southern Charm star dated Thomas Ravenel for more than a year, but they called it quits in August 2018. The two sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup. Jacobs appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of Bravo’s Southern Charm as Ravenel’s girlfriend in season 5 and his ex making appearances on season 6.

Shortly after her breakup with Ravenel, Jacobs left Charleston for her native state of California in February 2019. “Thanks for the life lessons South Carolina but I’m goin’ back to my roots! #CaliforniaGirl,” she wrote in an Instagram caption from May 2019.

Jacobs has moved on from Ravenel and has a new love interest – Mike Appel. The 35-year-old nurse made her relationship Instagram official in December 2019. Jacobs posted a photo with her new man, Mike Appel, and wrote, “Found someone close to my own age!!” with a winky face emoji. “Thanks for making me smile!!” Appel co-founded Related Garments – a men’s underwear garment company – with his brother David Appel.

The two appear to still be going strong, as Jacobs posted a selfie of the two kissing on the beach on Instagram on September 6. The Los Angeles based native may have even moved closer to Jacobs. She captioned the Instagram photo, “Carpinteria’s newest residents. Welcome to the Central Coast Mike Appel.”

Ashley Jacobs Said She’s, ‘Not Broken Anymore’

Shortly after her relationship announcement, Ashley Jacobs told Us Weekly, “I’m so happy. It’s weird having something so healthy. It feels too good to be true, but I think that how most things are to be honest with you.”

Jacobs admitted that her relationship with Ravenel took a toll on her. “I did have some issues and I was a bit broken and I realized that sometimes you know, you find people that are worse off than you, almost just to make yourself feel better about it,” she told Us Weekly. “I realized that I just wasn’t in a good place…But I’m not broken anymore.”

The nurse added that she decided to leave Charleston and Southern Charm, because she didn’t, “see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she told Us Weekly. She added, “I remember feeling at times just hopeless, you know, and just disappointed and ashamed of things I did and the way that it was portrayed to millions, really. It’s one thing if it’s on you, your family and your friends, but like, for everyone else to see it.”

Jacobs explained that her relationship issues with Ravenel even carried over into her current relationship with Mike Appel. “It’s like, I don’t call him back right away and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is he gonna pick up my phone call? Is he gonna be mad?’” she told Us Weekly. “And he’s not and I’m like, ‘I have to re-train my brain, you know, this is healthy! That’s what it’s supposed to be!’ And I’m not saying that I was never in another healthy relationship, I was. I just don’t remember. It’s like, I have amnesia everything prior to this.”

Mike Appel Met Ashley Jacobs’ Family

Ashley Jacobs even took her relationship to the next level when she introduced Mike Appel to her family. Earlier this year in March, Jacobs shared a photo on Instagram of herself, Appel, her mom, and her nephew, per the Daily Dish.

She wrote in the photo, “Momma + nephew + boyfriend = happiness,” according to the Daily Dish. The two celebrated their one-year anniversary later in August this year. Jacobs posted a video of their adventures together on Instagram. “A year ago on this date you walked into my life and I have been forever changed for the better,” she wrote as the caption. “Thank you. I love you.”

