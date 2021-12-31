Is New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 Canceled in Times Square This Year?

Times Square in New York City will once again welcome in-person visitors for New Year’s Even to watch the ball drop, ushering in 2022.

In 2020, Times Square was closed to the public for the first time in almost 120 years according to CBS New York. Instead, a few first responders and VIP guests were in attendance.

As the Times Square Instagram account wrote, “New Year’s Eve is ON! We’re putting additional health & safety measures in place to create the safest possible environment for revelers who want to celebrate in #TimesSquare.”

As COVID-19 still rages, the Times Square official website has issued safety guidelines.

“Revelers” must provide proof of being fully vaccinated with photo identification. For easy access, attendees can also use the NYC COVID SAFE app to upload their vaccination records.

Additionally, visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The festivities typically welcome around 58,000 visitors, but this year it will be restricted to 15,000 according to Deadline. They will be allowed in Times Square starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

Times Square Documented Its Preparation on Social Media

Leading up to the big drop, the Times Square Instagram account has been documenting its preparations.

“2022 is just around the corner,” the account wrote on December 26, 2021. “New ‘2’ Numeral is being installed today atop @onetimesquarenyc, ready to light up the New Year.”

The following day, @timessquarenyc revealed the ball was updated with 192 Waterford Crystals to showcase this year’s design, “The Gift of Wisdom.”

To commemorate Good Riddance Day on December 28, 2021, actor Jonathan Bennett helped light up “unwanted memories and everything we’re leaving behind in 2021.”

The “Mean Girls” star will return for his fifth outing as host of the “Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022” official webcast.

In the final steps, Times Square tested the confetti cannons and ball drop.

“The 2022 NYE Ball Test was a SUCCESS! The Ball WILL drop tomorrow at midnight,” the account revealed on December 30, 2021.

There Are a Plethora of New Year’s Eve Coverage

Viewers will be able to tune into the ball dropping through a plethora of New Year’s Eve coverage.

In addition to Bennett’s webcast, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are once again reuniting to host CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.” Fox News will air “All-American New Year 2022,” hosted by Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth of “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will celebrate 50 years on ABC, featuring its longtime host Ryan Seacrest. Deadline reported that LL Cool J recently had to back out as the night’s headliner after testing positive for COVID-19.

Not all New Year’s Eve programming is focused on Times Square, such as CBS’s “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” NBC’s “2021: It’s Toast!” and Peacock’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.”

FOX has canceled its “New Year’s Eve Toast and Roast” special hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale, which was set in Times Square, according to Deadline.

READ NEXT: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Time/Channel