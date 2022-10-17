90 Day Fiancé: Ed Brown & Liz Woods’ Serious Argument

Ed Brown and Elizabeth “Liz” Woods of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” ended their engagement celebration with anger and arguments.

The October 16 episode continued to follow the couple as they argued after their engagement party. During the event, Woods was confronted by another woman, a former coworker, leading Brown to question Woods’ sexuality and involvement with the woman.

After Brown told Woods to leave the engagement ring and move out, Woods left the ring and the phone on the sidewalk and walked away. Woods eventually entered the production’s vehicle and accepted the ride home, where Brown was waiting.

Immediately upon Woods entering the house, Brown told her she should stay with her grandparents. The pair began to argue over the female coworker and Woods’ relationship to her.

“Liz, she was a lesbian that you were in a relationship with. She got physical with you,” Brown declared.

Amid this argument of previous partners, Brown emphasized that he cannot trust Woods before asking if she is a lesbian. After a pause, Woods answered, “I have no physical attraction to any females. Period.”

Liz Woods Says Ed Brown Comments On Her Weight

Brown went on to ask, “Why do you hang out with people you shouldn’t hang out with?” To which Woods responded that he does not let her hang out with anybody. Brown defended himself, saying it is because “they’re all trashy.”

Woods called out his judgment, saying, “you’ve been single for 29 years, and I’m still teaching you how to f****** kiss. You don’t know anything.”

Brown commented that Woods is mean and hateful towards him. “You call me fat, you tell me I have a small d***.”

Woods countered that he called her fat as well. The two argued over the validity of this.

Brown admitted to saying, “it makes no sense to go to the gym and then go to ‘7-Eleven’ and eat nachos.” Woods denies the food accusation and mentions Brown’s own eating habits. Brown agreed and stated, “I’m overweight, too,” causing Woods to question if she is overweight.

In an interview with the show’s producers, Brown admitted to mentioning “positive hints” regarding Woods’ weight and health and that both of them have things to work on.

Ed Brown Says He Was Warned: ‘If You Stay With Her, You’re Gonna Be Miserable For The Rest of Your Life’

Brown went on to say that he was warned against staying with Woods. He stated that he was told, “if you stay with her, you’re gonna be miserable for the rest of your life.” He admitted he gave up his relationships with his daughter, his mother, and his friend for his relationship with Woods.

Woods and Brown continued to argue about previous relationships and Woods’ sexuality. Brown is adamant that Woods stated she would be in relationships with women. Woods denied this and clarified, “I said you would make me want to go the other way. I never said I would get with another woman.”

In Woods’ interview with producers, she expresses confusion of the accusations since “Ed’s completely in control.” She shared that she does not go out with her friends and that she has a curfew.

Woods told Brown, “You are a sad f****** puppy. You’re not that attractive by the way. And I loved you for that.”

Brown inquired about the $13,000 engagement ring that is no longer on Woods’ finger. She tells him that she left the ring in a bush, which led to Brown calling her “dumb.”

The couple argued about the ring and the money before Woods walked away, proclaiming her innocence in the entire situation.

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” continues to air on Sundays 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central time on TLC.