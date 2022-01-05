90 Day Fiancé Star Hospitalized After Selling Farts in a Jar

A star from “90 Day Fiancé” revealed she had been hospitalized after selling her farts online.

Yes, you read that right. Stephanie Matto, who appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” was in the news recently after she admitted to being hospitalized as a result of selling her farts in jars.

Here’s everything we know about Stephanie and her jars of farts:

Stephanie Was Selling Her Farts for $1,000 a Jar & Made $200,000 Doing It

Stephanie revealed she has decided to retire from the fart-selling business, despite making $200,000 selling her farts in jars due to a health scare that saw her hospitalized, according to Jam Press.

“I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments,” Stephanie told the outlet after revealing heart attack symptoms. “I was overdoing it.”

The TLC star revealed she changed her diet to fiber rich items such as beans, eggs and protein shakes in order to produce the farts on demand as she was seeing orders of 50 a week on the adult site Unfiltrd.

Stephanie Says She Felt ‘a Pinching Sensation’ Around Her Heart & Thought She Was Having a Heart Attack

In order to keep up with the orders, Stephanie upped her diet.

“I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup,” she told the outlet. “I could tell that something was not right that evening when I was lying in bed and I could feel a pressure in my stomach moving upward. It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.”

She says after calling a friend, she ended up going to the hospital, but it wasn’t a heart attack after all.

“I ended up going to the hospital that evening. I didn’t tell my doctors about the farting in the jar but I did tell them about my diet,” she told Jam Press. “It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.”

She says the doctor prescribed a “gas suppressant medication,” which ended her business.

Stephanie Says She ‘Could Not Believe the Demand’ for Her Farts After Sahe Began Selling Her Farts Bottled up

She only sold her farts for about two months, she told the outlet, but in that time she saw a high demand of requests.

“I honestly could not believe the demand. I think a lot of people have this fetish in secret,” she told the outlet. “I have a lot of people praising me, calling me a girl boss, telling me that I inspire them to be unashamed of who they are and what they do. But on the other end I have been getting a ton of negativity. I have even received death threats, people telling me I should end my life, and so on. I try my best to not react to these people and give them what they want, which is attention.”

Stephanie first appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” when she flew to Australia to meet her girlfriend. She has since appeared on several spin-offs including “90 Day Fiancé: B90 Strikes Back!”, “90 Day Diaries”, 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk and is currently appearing on “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” season 2.

