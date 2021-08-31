’90DF’ Fans Slam Ariela Weinberg Over First Husband

“90 Day Fiance” fans were not pleased when they found out about the relationship between Ariela Weinberg and her first husband, the mononymous Leandro.

While much of Ariela’s relationship on “The Other Way” has been about living with second husband Biniyam Shibreand their son Avi in Ethiopia, season three might focus more on Leandro.

In the premiere episode, Ariela told Biniyam that Leandro would be staying with them for a week because he wanted to meet their son. She referred to Leandro — whom she divorced from in 2018 — as her “best friend” and said Biniyam didn’t have a choice about the Argentinian staying with them.

Ariela and Leandro were married for 10 years but were separated for the last three years of their marriage.

After finding out more about Leandro, some fans were shocked to hear that Ariela initiated the divorce from Leandro because she wanted to travel more.

“Never realized why Ari’s 1st marriage ended,” said a popular thread on the “90 Day Fiance” subreddit.

The original poster claimed Ariela “played” herself. “You married Leandro for a whole ass decade, left him because you wanted to travel and he wanted his DOCTORATE, met a night club dancer, got pregnant within 3 months,” they wrote. “Now you stay mad at Bini because he can’t offer you stability/the perfect family life?

The post garnered more than 2,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Many of the people in the comment section began to compare Biniyam to Leandro and pick who they thought was the better husband.

“He is a complete and total smoke show. She made a gigantic mistake divorcing him,” one person said about Leandro.

“Bini is also hot, but they are a terrible match,” a second person added.

Why Ariela Wanted Biniyam & Leandro to Meet

Since Ariela considers Leandro her “best friend,” she said it was important for her first husband to meet her second husband.

“We talk all the time and he is really involved in my life. … I think it’s really important that Bini and Leandro meet each other and accept each other,” she said on the August 29 episode of “90 Day Fiance,” per Entertainment Online. “But I think Bini feels a little bit macho and territorial about me, so I’m not sure if they’re gonna get along.”

Leandro agreed to quarantine in Ethiopia for two weeks before meeting his ex’s new family.

Biniyam, however, was unsure about the relationship. “Ari and this ex-husband, they have a good relationship,” he said on “90 Day Fiance.” “I want to be good friends with him. If you have a good relationship with him, I’d like to have a good relationship with him.”

Ariela Felt Alone in Ethiopia

Ariela, who is originally from New Jersey, felt lonely in Ethiopia without any family or friends. She and Biniyam hired a nanny, Tsion Mimi, to help take care of Avi, and she has also become a confidant for Ariela.

“She helps me understand Ethiopian culture and Ethiopian life,” Ariela said in the August 30 episode, as noted by Us Weekly. “Bini is not working at the club, but he still sometimes goes to the studio and works on his music. He sees his friends and then they’ll, like, be out all night. It can be isolating because I don’t have a set group of friends. I don’t have deep relationships with people here.”

Like with Leandro, she referred to the nanny as her best friend. “You’re like my family. You’ve helped a lot. So many times when Bini goes out and stays out all night, I would be alone with the baby,” Ariela said. “It’s very hard.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” season three when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

