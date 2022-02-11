Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Flashback With Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin

Fans loved to see the rare throwback video former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Jon Gosselin shared of his ex-wife Kate Gosselin and their eight children.

On February 10, 2022, Jon shared a compilation video featuring footage from the reality show he starred on alongside his then-wife Kate and their eight children from 2007 to 2009.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jon Gosselin Doesn’t Often Share Footage of His Ex-Wife & Captioned This One ‘You Look up and It’s 12 Years Later’

The video clip only briefly shows Kate but it was enough for the fans to comment in droves about how much they missed the show and their hopes that eventually Jon could be reunited with all of his children.

“My favourite show! And I remember I was living in a basement and when I came home I could hear the beginning sound of the show very loudly from my neighbour’s window. And then I was like: wow I guess I’m not the only one who’s obsessed with this family,” a fan wrote on the Instagram post.

“You know your kiddos! My prayer is they get to know what a great dad they have,” another fan wrote.

“Miss these days, I truly enjoyed watching you and your family on tv,” someone else said.

It seems Jon does too as he added “#wow #wheredoesthetimego #timeflies” to the video.

“Wow precious kids. I.wish things were different but I absolutely loved watching them and you,” another fan wrote.

“Oh wow!! Time flies,” someone else wrote. “We loved watching your show and your beautiful kids. Thanks for sharing a piece of them with us.”

“This was my favorite show on TLC, back in the day! Never missed an episode. What a huge success your show was,” another fan commented.

“You’re a wonderful father, Jon,” someone wrote. “The amount of unconditional love you show Cara, Mady, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, & Joel is always present in your words and actions. Thank you for being a consistent rolemodel for parents who have to parent in less than “perfect” or ideal situations. There are so many families who struggle. You, time and time again, have shown the world that nothing comes before your children. Thank you for that.”

Jon doesn’t have any other flashback photos or videos which include his ex-wife Kate on his Instagram and has very few flashbacks of his time on the show at all.

In the clip Jon is gushing about his children, twins Cara and Mady (born October 2000) and sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin (born in May 2004).

“Cara, she’s the oldest. Very quiet but she’s super athletic,” Jon said in the video. “Mady is the polar opposite of Cara. Artsy, music, singing, dance, drama.”

Jon Has Been Estranged From Some of His 8 Children ‘I Text Them Every Single Year’

According to an interview Jon did in November 2021, he has not seen his eldest daughters, the twins, in eight years.

“I text them every single year,” Jon said on The Dr. Oz Show at the time. “And every time I come here to your show or interview, I text my daughter every single time.”

Jon won custody of Hannah and Collin in 2018 and Kate has custody of Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, with who she lives with in North Carolina, according to In Touch Weekly.

