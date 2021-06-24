Prosecution Responds to Josh Duggar’s Request in Child Porn Trial

The Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas issued a response to Josh Duggar’s request to change the date of his child pornography trial.

Duggar’s defense team had requested the trial be delayed until at least February of 2022. Though the prosecution agreed to give Duggar an extension on his trial, which was originally scheduled for July 6, 2021, they agreed the case could be pushed back three months, local Arkansas news outlet KNWA reported on June 22.

“There exists no legally or factually valid reason supporting a continuance until February of 2022,” the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas said in a motion, cited by KNWA. “A continuance as requested until February of 2022 would result in unnecessary delay.”

It’s up to a judge to decide if the three-month continuance will be granted.

Duggar is best known for appearing on the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting” with his Christian fundamentalist family. The network pulled the show in 2015 after it was discovered that Duggar molested four of his sisters and a babysitter, his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, told Fox News, Washington Post.

Some of the family members have continued to document their lives on the TLC spinoff, “Counting On.”

Why Duggar’s Team Asked for an Extension

Duggar’s defense team, helmed by lead attorney Justin Gelfand, said in a motion cited by People that they hired a computer forensics expert and they needed more time to review the case evidence.

“The defense has retained an independent computer forensic expert who must conduct a computer forensic examination of each of the devices at issue – a time-consuming process that requires review at a government facility for the one device the Government alleges contained child pornography,” they said in the motion, cited by People.

The defense added that they need “additional time to complete its review of the discovery and, separately, to pursue certain investigative leads based on the discovery.”

Duggar Says He’s Innocent

Duggar, 33, was arrested in Arkansas on April 29, 2021, by the Department of Homeland Security.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography in the Western District Court of Arkansas, Page Six reported.

“In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do,” Duggar’s attorney said in a statement, per the publication.

The week before Duggar was arrested, his wife Anna Duggar announced they were expecting baby No. 7. “It’s a GIRL!!!!! 🎀” she wrote via Instagram on April 23. “We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

The following day, she uploaded a picture that showed the family’s babies together and referenced Josh Duggar’s sister, Jessa Seewald. “Nine girl cousins in a row, and we are adding one more this fall… I’m more curious than ever if @jessaseewald is having a boy or girl! 💙🎀” Anna Duggar wrote.

She hasn’t posted on Instagram since her husband was arrested.

READ NEXT: Josh Duggar Requests Change to His Child Pornography Trial