VIDEO: Whitney Way Thore Mocked for Crying ’17 Minutes’

“My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star Whitney Way Thore was in tears after she discovered her future boyfriend wasn’t coming to her family trip to Maine.

The TLC personality admitted she cried for “17 minutes” after the Frenchman — whose name has been withheld due to privacy reasons — was not going to make the vacation. He told her it was nothing personal and that he would explain later.

“The Frenchman’s not coming,” she told her family and friends in a sneak peek of the October 19, 2021, episode, shared on Facebook. “I don’t want any crazy sympathy or whatever. But he left me a voicemail like before we got on the plane saying we need to talk later, this is not personal but I’m not gonna make it.”

The TLC star’s brother, Hunter Thore, was dubious of the Frenchman’s participation from the beginning.

“The minute Whitney told me this Frenchman was coming on our family vacation, I could have seen this a mile away. I could have seen something like this happening from that moment on. So, I don’t want to be like ‘I told you so’ but that’s kinda where we’re at right now,” Hunter told TLC cameras.

“This is why I get upset with Whitney when she starts moving too fast because then this guy does something like this. Where is he?” Hunter Thore continued. “Either he’s playing her or he’s not responsible. One of the two. But it seems like if he really wanted to be here, he would be here.”

Thore’s Friend Todd Beasley Rolled His Eyes

Hunter Thore wasn’t the only one who wasn’t surprised about the Frenchman ditching the trip. Thore’s friend, Todd Beasley, visibly rolled his eyes when Thore admitted she cried for nearly 20 minutes after she learned her French beau wasn’t coming.

“I never really felt that he was [coming] for some reason. I just didn’t feel it in the pit of my stomach,” Beasely said during a side conversation with his friends.

“I feel like Whitney’s Frenchman is giving us expectations that are not follow through,” he added in a confessional to TLC cameras. “It makes me not like him for making her not happy.”

Fans on Reddit Agreed With Beasley

Beasley was applauded by fans on the subreddit page for “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” after he rolled his eyes over the Frenchman.

“Todd deserves his own show,” one of the most popular comment said.

“I cackled!!! 😂😂😂 his eyes rolled from here to Japan ☠️☠️☠️,” another wrote.

While some fans were praising Beasley, others took to bashing Thore.

“This woman figured out how to get other adults to applaud her for crying for a limited about of time. That’s something I would maybe do for my 3-year-old,” they said. “She’s three with a seven tacked on the side.”

“Whitney looks like a giant toddler always trying to be the center of attention,” someone else added. “Based on her behavior & inability to follow through with anything or to lose a single pound in 8 years….she never has progressed past toddler mentality stage.”

