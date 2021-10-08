Uprising on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Kristen and William Schumacher took their company, Uprising, and its products, to the sharks on ABC’s “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of the investors to invest in the company during the season 13 premiere.

According to the episode synopsis, “a husband and wife from Cincinnati, Ohio, think they have the next heavenly combination of taste and health transformation when they pitch their healthy superfood-packed indulgence.”

The entrepreneurs were able to pitch their company to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and guest Shark Emma Grede.

Generally, Cuban is the Shark to watch out for during any pitches about Superfoods in the Tank.

Here’s what you should know about Uprising on “Shark Tank”:

1. Uprising Has One Simple Goal

According to the company’s website, Uprising is a company that is hoping to take bread to the next level.

Their goal when they started the company was to make the best-tasting bread that was also the healthiest on the market.

“Oh yeah, we also wanted to make it low-carb and gluten-free,” the website reads. “As you can imagine, this task was not so easy. But we love not so easy tasks. From the very first samples to the delicious Cubes people enjoy today, our commitment to making bread with the power to improve lives never wavered.”

2. The Original Recipe Took 8 Months of Development

The first recipe for Uprising’s bread took eight months of development, according to the Uprising website.

“We teamed up with leaders in the farm-to-table baking movement,” the site reads. “We used baking pans from around the world. We even tinkered with the metal alloy of these pans. And we ate A LOT of bread.”

The site also says that there were no preservatives in the recipes, which they would have seen as a shortcut.

3. The Company Is Run by a Husband & Wife

Uprising is a family company at its heart, as it was co-founded by husband and wife entrepreneurial duo William and Kristen Schumacher as well as their friends Mark and Sara Frommeyer.

Currently, according to the company’s website, William is the CEO of the company while Kristen is the chief brand officer.

Mark and Sara Frommeyer are both listed as “Co-Founder & Master Baker” on the website. The one team member not listed as a co-founder is Zach Franke, who, according to the site, is “Head of Hearts & Employee #1.”

4. Uprising Was Founded in 2019

According to William Schumacher’s LinkedIn profile, Uprising was founded in January 2019.

The description of his duties as “The Loafer and Chief” reads “Leading a courageous group of rebel bakers setting out to fix food for thee masses. We make low-carb superfood staples that taste like a cheat meal and act like a supplement. We make modern health science actually taste good!”

Previous positions held by William including Brand Management at Procter & Gamble as well as commercial banking at KeyBank. He graduated from Wright State University in 2011 with a degree in Business and Marketing.

Kristen graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in psychology in 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile, which lists her start date at Uprising as September 2021.

5. There Are Multiple Bundles Available Online

At the time of writing in early October 2021, there are five separate bundles that can be purchased online through the company’s website.

The Starter Bundle, which is also called a Sampler, can be purchased for $48 and includes 2 Superfood Cubes and 4 single-serve packs of freedom chips. The ingredients for the sourdough cubes are listed as “Almonds, Psyllium Husk, Flax Seeds, Egg Whites, Apple Cider Vinegar, Salt, Water, and Baking Powder.”

