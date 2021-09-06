Is UPS Delivery Open on Labor Day 2021? Are Services Running?

Happy Labor Day! If you are waiting on a delivery from UPS, you may have to wait an extra day to have your package delivered, depending on the way you placed your order. UPS’ standard delivery services are closed on Labor Day 2021.

A UPS spokeswoman in the company’s communication department provided a statement to Heavy saying that many UPS employees have the day off. Labor Day is a day to celebrate America’s workers, so enjoy the holiday and the three-day weekend!

And in case you missed it, here’s a viral video of a UPS driver delivering a birthday gift to a 3 year old in Austin, Texas.

Here’s what you need to know:

UPS Critical Is Delivering Certain Shipments on Labor Day, 2021, But Most Services Are Closed

A UPS spokesperson provided a statement to Heavy explaining its U.S. delivery services for Labor Day 2021. It said:

In the U.S. on Monday, September 6, there will no UPS pickup or delivery service, and the UPS Store locations are closed. UPS Express Critical service is available 7/24/365. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com.

According to the UPS website, on Labor Day, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery services. UPS Freight is closed, which means delivery is not available unless it is scheduled in advance. You can schedule an advanced delivery with your local UPS Service Center or by calling the Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

UPS stores are also closed. If you’re wondering, “Is UPS open near me?” check the UPS store locator and look up your local store to find their specific hours of operation.

UPS Critical Express also offers service 24/7/365. To learn more about this service, call 1-800-714-8779. UPS Express Critical fills urgent transportation needs globally in both lightweight and heavyweight shipping, according to its website.

“As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, we can provide you with access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world,” the website says. “With a full suite of global, urgent transportation services, we have the ability to optimize solutions for nearly every shipment. Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.”

Their services include air transport through the next flight out of service, non-stop door-to-door ground transportation, air charter management services and more.

A UPS Driver Surprised a 3-Year-Old Fan With a Birthday Gift This Week in Texas

Three-year-old Parker Lehnertz in Austin, Texas loves delivery trucks, and while social distancing, his dad would push him around in a toy car and the duo would keep an eye out for delivery trucks, KXAN reported. In their journeys, they met up with a delivery driver who became Parker’s friend, the article said. The UPS delivery driver gave the boy a UPS notepad and pen, which Parker “carried around for days,” his dad, Spencer Lehnertz, told the news outlet.

“Any time that guy is around he comes and says hi to Parker,” his dad told KXAN.

The little boy told the delivery driver his third birthday was approaching, and the driver decided to surprise him with a gift. It was a pack of UPS vehicles, KXAN reported.

“He just absolutely loves it,” his dad told KXAN.

