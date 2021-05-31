Walmart Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Today is Memorial Day 2021, and you may need to stop by your local grocery store to pick up supplies or you may be considering getting groceries delivered. If you’re wondering if Walmart is open or closed for Memorial Day, then we have good news for you.

Walmart Will Be Open for Normal Business Hours on Memorial Day

If you need somewhere to grab groceries, whether by delivery or in-store, then Walmart is a great option for Memorial Day.

You can find your local store’s hours here.

If you’re not wanting to go inside a Walmart store, you can still order your items through curbside pickup or via free delivery with no minimum.

Many stores still aren’t open 24/7. A look at the stores in Texas, for example, revealed that 24-hour stores are closing at 11 p.m. and opening at 7 a.m. Walmart’s website notes that 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. hours are still in place at most locations. Many pharmacies are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, although you’ll want to check to see if your local pharmacy’s hours are different for Memorial Day.

Many stores are also still offering senior shopping hours for the first hour of the day. Contact your local store for more details, as local regulations can affect operating hours.

Shoppers are still being asked to wear face masks, according to their website. However, CNBC reported that Walmart was dropping face mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers and employees. The news came in a memo from John Furner, Walmart U.S. CEO, and Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of health and wellness.

Walmart is offering a lot of Memorial Day specials. Though these may vary by location, they include rollbacks on many items, including certain televisions, mattresses, outdoor playhouses, tires, toothbrushes, linens and sheets, shoes, clothing, computers, chairs and couches, sports equipment, pet supplies, portable grills and griddles, watches, laundry detergent, whiteboards, trampolines, smart tablets, swing sets and other outdoor supplies, cleaning supplies, battery packs, earphones, bounce houses and water slides, outdoor tents of different sizes, vacuums, chairs, and more. Many things are discounted for Memorial Day, but specific rollbacks may vary by location.

Walmart Is Supplying COVID-19 Vaccines in Many Locations

Walmart has been supplying COVID-19 vaccines at many locations.

To determine if the Walmart near you is offering a vaccine, go to Walmart’s vaccine signup webpage here. Certain states still have to sign up through their health department, but most people can get vaccine appointments online now.

To schedule a vaccination at a Walmart store, go to Walmart’s webpage here. When you click to schedule a vaccine, you’ll be taken to a login page and you will need to enter your Walmart account email and password before you can proceed. At that point, you’ll be asked again to enter your ZIP code to see if there is a location near you offering a vaccine.

Many Walmart locations are also now offering walk-up vaccines for added convenience.

