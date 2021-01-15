When Does ‘WandaVision’ Premiere? [Release Date & Time]

Stream WandaVision Here

Wandavision is almost here, and the most excited Marvel fans might want to stay up late tonight to catch it as soon as it releases. But just how long do you have to wait until the first episode is posted and available for you to watch? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode late tonight or any time tomorrow on Disney Plus.

The Premiere of ‘WandaVision’ Will Release Early in the Morning on January 15

The expected release time for WandaVision Episodes 1 and 2 on Disney Plus is Friday, January 15 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time. This is the time that Disney Plus releases all its major new shows, including The Mandalorian.

This means that the episode will premiere at the following times in different time zones:

1:01 a.m. Mountain time

2:01 a.m. Central time

3:01 a.m. Eastern time

9:01 p.m. Thursday, January 14, in Honolulu, Hawaii

11:01 p.m. Thursday, January 14 in Juneau, Alaska

If you don’t see the new episode right at 3:01 a.m. Eastern (or the equivalent in your time zone), it’s just because it may take some time for the new episode to show up on all devices and apps. Sometimes you’ll need to restart your device for the episode to appear.

Disney Plus releases its new episodes around the same time Netflix does (just after 3 a.m. Eastern), but the exact time varies a bit from week to week. Typically though, the episode is available no later than 3:30 a.m. Eastern.

Stream WandaVision Here

Sometimes You May See an Error When Trying to Watch a New Episode Right When It’s Released

It’s worth noting that on some occasions, viewers receive an Error Code 41 when trying to watch an especially popular Disney+ episode right at release time. The error reads: “The requested media is not available. Please try again. If you continue to have problems, please contact Disney+ Subscription Support. (Error Code 41.)”

This happened a few times during Season 2 of The Mandalorian, so there’s a chance it could happen for WandaVision too for some viewers.

On the Disney+ help page, there’s an explanation for Error Code 41. The explanation reads:

This means that the video you are trying to watch cannot be watched at this time. This could be a rights availability or internal system issue. If this problem continues, please contact Customer Service at one of the channels below for assistance.

If you’re getting the error on your device, try accessing the episode from a desktop browser instead or a different device. Or try restarting the device or just waiting a few minutes to see if the servers were overloaded. Sometimes it only takes waiting 10 to 15 minutes and then everything works fine.

‘WandaVision’ Schedule

Official Trailer 2 | WandaVision | Disney+"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. ► Subscribe to Marvel: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪https://www.facebook.com/marvel Watch Marvel on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/marvel Reward your Marvel fandom by joining Marvel Insider! Earn points, then redeem for awesome rewards. Terms and conditions… 2020-12-11T00:41:08Z

You can only watch WandaVision on Disney+. It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. There will be nine episodes in the first season, and the first two episodes are releasing on January 15. Then there will be one episode a week until the season finale, which is Episode 9. All nine episodes will be rated PG, Comicbook.com reported.

Disney’s official synopsis reads: “Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems…The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

According to a press release, the first episode is shot in front of a live studio audience to help capture the sitcom effect. Paul Bettany said of the experience: “You can’t help yourself when there are people there—you want them to hear it and laugh at it. It makes it all a little bigger. And that, I think, captured the style of the ’50s. It was a brilliant decision. I was really nervous. We rehearsed it very thoroughly, and every member of the crew was dressed in [1950s] costumes. Everybody really got into the spirit of it. And then the audience came in, and we just went for it. We jumped into the abyss. I just loved it. I should’ve been on a sitcom all these years.”

Each episode will showcase different sitcom eras, with a fresh feeling each time.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021