How to Watch the Ball Drop: Live Streams for New Year’s Eve 2020-2021

Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight many people are wanting to watch the Ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, especially with so many people staying home due to the pandemic. That’s where online live streams come in handy. Here’s a look at all the different ways that you can watch the Ball drop live for New Year’s Eve 2020-2021, including videos you can watch right here.

Watch the Ball Drop Live for 2020-2021

First, consider watching the Times Square Webcast. The live stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and will feature commercial-free performances all night long. You can watch it at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net. Or you can watch an embedded live stream video below.

The stream below begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and will last until shortly after 12 a.m. Eastern.

If for any reason the stream above does not embed correctly on your browser, you can also watch the same video at this link.

According to Times Square NYC, the following events are scheduled to take place tonight (with times being in the Eastern time zone):

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m.: Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

6:08 p.m. to 6:12 p.m.: Performance by Billy Porter

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

7:01 p.m. to 7:03 p.m.: Good Riddance Day Highlights with the host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, Jonathan Bennett.

7:03 p.m. to 7:17 p.m.: The USO Show Troupe Performance

7:58 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

8:01 p.m. to 8:11 p.m.: Musical Performance by Andra Day

8:11 p.m. to 8:14 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

8:30 p.m. to 8:36 p.m.: Performance by Jimmie Allen

8:45 p.m. to 8:57 p.m.: Gloria Gaynor performs her hit songs I Will Survive, Never Can Say Goodbye and Joy Comes In The Morning.

8:57 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

9:39 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.: Machine Gun Kelly performs.

9:58 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Planet Fitness

10:01 p.m. to 10:06 p.m.: The Waffle Crew performs on the Planet Fitness Center Stage.

10:06 p.m. to 10:09 p.m.: Barefoot Toast

10:18 p.m. to 10:26 p.m.: Univision’s ¡Feliz 2021!: Performance by Anitta

10:37 p.m. to 10:44 p.m.: Performance by Cyndi Lauper & Billy Porter

10:58 p.m. to 11:01 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Raúl de Molina

11:01 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: Univision’s ¡Feliz 2021!: Performance by Pitbull

11:38 p.m. to 11:46 p.m.: Performance by Jennifer Lopez

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.: Andra Day performs John Lennon’s Imagine

11:59 p.m.: The Sixty-Second Countdown: The Mayor of New York City will push the Waterford crystal button that signals the descent of the New Year’s Eve Ball. The lighted Ball descends 70 feet in 60 seconds.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day: At Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals of the New Year “2021” burst to life above Times Square, followed by Times Square Confetti Release and Pyrotechnic Effects.

12:15 a.m. — End of Show.

EarthCam Streams

EarthCam Live: Times Square in 4KWatch live streaming video in 4K of Times Square, New York City. 2020-10-28T13:29:32Z

EarthCam has a number of Times Square webcams that will show the Ball dropping live. The live stream is below. The official celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern. The official live stream for the New Year’s Times Square Celebration is here. At this same link, you can find additional views on the thumbnails beneath the video. These include Times Square Special, Times Square 4K, Street Cam, South View – NYE Ball, North View, and a number of World Cams sharing their celebrations.

The stream above is the Times Square 4K stream. The stream below shows New Year’s celebrations from multiple views of Times Square.

New Year's celebrations in multi-view from Times Square, NY.Keep your eye on all the festivities this New Years Eve from multiple vantage points. See how Times Square is adapting to a very different celebration this year. There will still be some awesome performances! Check out other views here https://www.earthcam.com/newyears 2020-12-30T14:44:29Z

You can watch worldwide celebrations in the stream below.

VideoVideo related to how to watch the ball drop: live streams for new year’s eve 2020-2021 2020-12-31T19:03:02-05:00

Times Square Celebration Live Streams

Many major broadcasting stations are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, even if the events aren’t open to the public this year. Here is where you can go to watch those online tonight.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app, or catch an encore on Hulu beginning January 1. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Carson Daly is hosting NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. You can watch on NBC.com online.

