What Is Open and Closed for Independence Day 2021?

The fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, which means the holiday will be observed the following day on Monday, July 5. As is the case with all federal holidays, many businesses will be closed on July 5.

Here is what you need to know about which businesses will be open and closed for the holiday.

Banks, the Federal Reserve, and the Stock Market

The Federal Reserve website reads, “for holidays falling on Sunday, all Federal Reserve offices will be closed the following Monday.” This means that the Federal Reserve and nearly all banks will be closed on Monday, July 5.

Although banks in the private sector are not required to close on Federal holidays, most do, seeing as they rely on the Federal Reserve for most transactions. The stock market will also be closed on July 5.

If you need to make a withdrawal or deposit on July 5, you can still use an ATM. Cryptocurrency trading will also still be possible on the holiday.

Government Offices

Government offices at the city, county, state, and federal levels will all be closed for the day on July 5.

Post Offices and Mail

All U.S. Post offices will be closed for July 5 and USPS mails and packages will not be delivered.

FedEx will have limited services available on July 5. According to the FedEx holiday schedule, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Custom Critical, and FedEx Trade Networks will be available while other services such as FedEx Express will be unavailable.

UPS stores will be open but some services will be unavailable. According to the UPS holiday schedule, Domestic Ground, Air & International services will be unavailable.

Trash and Recycling

In most places, trash and recycling collection will not occur on July 5, 2021. Individuals who normally have their trash and recycling collected on Monday should put their trash on the curb in time for Tuesday’s collection.

Grocery Stores

If you need extra ketchup or hamburger buns at the last minute, don’t worry; grocery stores, including chains like Walmart and Target, remain open for Independence Day.

Walmart and Target stores typically remain open on all holidays, with the exception of Christmas Day.

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies will remain open on July 5 but may be operating with reduced hours. Call your local pharmacy or look online for their July 5 hours so you can plan ahead.

Restaurants

Most restaurants will be open on July 5. Depending on where you are located, restaurants may be busier than usual for the holiday so be sure to make a reservation.

Major fast-food chains will also be open, including McDonald’s, Chipotle, and Panera Bread. Most fast-food restaurants are closed only on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. According to the McDonalds holiday schedule, the establishment is open every day of the year.

Coffee Shops

Many local coffee shops remain open for holidays excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but be sure to check your local spot’s hours in advance. Starbucks will be open on July 5.

Shopping Malls

Shopping malls will be open on July 5 and many stores will have sales for the holiday weekend.