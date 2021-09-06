What Is Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is here! The holiday celebrating workers falls on the first Monday of every September. It serves as the unofficial end of the summer as many students soak up their last day before returning to school.

With holidays come holiday hours, though Labor Day has significantly fewer store closings than holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.

According to USA Today, the only major store closed on September 6 is Costco. Though, the publication notes small businesses in your area may also choose to shut down for the day.

Grocery Stores

Americans who need to make a quick trip to the grocery store on Labor Day are in luck. According to USA Today, most chains are open for the holiday, though some may have shortened hours or differences between locations.

The following grocery stores are open:

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertsons

Aldi

Big Y

Bravo Supermarkets

Casey’s General Stores

Circle K

City Market

Copps

Cub Foods

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Food Lion

Fred Meyer

Fresh Market

Fry’s Food Stores

Giant

Harris Teeter

Harveys Supermarket

H-E-B

Hy-Vee

Ingles

Instacart

King Soopers

Kroger

Love’s Travel Stops

Lucky Supermarkets

MAPCO

Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop

Meijer

Natural Grocers

Pilot Flying J

Publix

RaceTrac

Ralphs

Rite Aid

Safeway

Sam’s Club

Save A Lot

Shipt

ShopRite

Smart & Final

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Target

Tim Hortons

Trader Joe’s

TravelCenters of America

Walgreens

Walmart

Wawa

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Stores

Shoppers looking for a good deal on electronics, furniture or cars are in luck. USA Today is reporting the following stores are open:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Apple

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bed Bath & Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Big Lots

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Cabela’s

Conn’s HomePlus

The Container Store

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillard’s

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Five Below

GameStop

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Ikea

JCPenney

Joann Stores

Kirkland’s

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Menards

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Old Navy

Party City

Rite Aid

Ross

rue21

Sam’s Club

Staples

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Restaurants

Many restaurants are open for Labor Day, with USA Today reporting delivery services Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash are still running.

The outlet reports the following restaurants will be open:

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Baskin-Robbins

Benihana

Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Blaze Pizza

Bob Evans

Bojangles

Bonefish Grill

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

California Pizza Kitchen

Capital Grille

Captain D’s

Carl’s Jr.

Carrabba’s

Checkers

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chuck E. Cheese

Church’s Chicken

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Cotton Patch Cafe

Cracker Barrel

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

Dairy Queen

Del Taco

Denny’s

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Einstein Bros. Bagels

El Pollo Loco

Famous Dave’s

Firehouse Subs

First Watch

Fleming’s

Fogo de Chão

Freebirds World Burrito

Golden Chick

Golden Corral

Hardee’s

Hooters

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Jamba

Jimmy John’s

KFC

Kung Fu Tea

Krispy Kreme

Little Caesars

Logan’s Roadhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse

Long John Silver’s

Macaroni Grill

Maggiano’s Little Italy

McDonald’s

Metro Diner

Miller’s Ale House

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub

Noodles & Company

O’Charley’s

Olive Garden

On the Border

Outback Steakhouse

Panda Express

Panera Bread

Papa Gino’s

Papa John’s Pizza

PDQ

P.F. Chang’s

Pizza Hut

Pollo Campero

Pollo Tropical

Portillo’s

Popeyes

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Quiznos

Rally’s

Red Robin

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris

Shake Shack

Shoney’s

Sonic Drive-In

Sonny’s BBQ

Starbucks

Steak ‘n Shake

Subway

Taco Bell

Taco John’s

TGI Fridays

Torchy’s Tacos

Waffle House

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Wendy’s

White Castle

Yogurtland

Since some stores may have discrepancies, shoppers and restaurant-goers should verify their local times.

