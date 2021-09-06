What Is Open or Closed on Labor Day 2021?

Labor Day is here! The holiday celebrating workers falls on the first Monday of every September. It serves as the unofficial end of the summer as many students soak up their last day before returning to school.
With holidays come holiday hours, though Labor Day has significantly fewer store closings than holidays such as Thanksgiving or Christmas.
According to USA Today, the only major store closed on September 6 is Costco. Though, the publication notes small businesses in your area may also choose to shut down for the day.
Grocery Stores
Americans who need to make a quick trip to the grocery store on Labor Day are in luck. According to USA Today, most chains are open for the holiday, though some may have shortened hours or differences between locations.
The following grocery stores are open:
- 7-Eleven
- Acme
- Albertsons
- Aldi
- Big Y
- Bravo Supermarkets
- Casey’s General Stores
- Circle K
- City Market
- Copps
- Cub Foods
- Cumberland Farms
- CVS
- Food Lion
- Fred Meyer
- Fresh Market
- Fry’s Food Stores
- Giant
- Harris Teeter
- Harveys Supermarket
- H-E-B
- Hy-Vee
- Ingles
- Instacart
- King Soopers
- Kroger
- Love’s Travel Stops
- Lucky Supermarkets
- MAPCO
- Maverik – Adventure’s First Stop
- Meijer
- Natural Grocers
- Pilot Flying J
- Publix
- RaceTrac
- Ralphs
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Sam’s Club
- Save A Lot
- Shipt
- ShopRite
- Smart & Final
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Stop & Shop
- Target
- Tim Hortons
- Trader Joe’s
- TravelCenters of America
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Wawa
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
- Winn-Dixie
Stores
Shoppers looking for a good deal on electronics, furniture or cars are in luck. USA Today is reporting the following stores are open:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Apple
- Barnes & Noble
- Bass Pro Shops
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Belk
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Big Lots
- Burlington
- buybuy Baby
- Cabela’s
- Conn’s HomePlus
- The Container Store
- CVS
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dillard’s
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Five Below
- GameStop
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Ikea
- JCPenney
- Joann Stores
- Kirkland’s
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Old Navy
- Party City
- Rite Aid
- Ross
- rue21
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Restaurants
Many restaurants are open for Labor Day, with USA Today reporting delivery services Postmates, UberEats, Grubhub and DoorDash are still running.
The outlet reports the following restaurants will be open:
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Baskin-Robbins
- Benihana
- Bertucci’s Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Blaze Pizza
- Bob Evans
- Bojangles
- Bonefish Grill
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Burger King
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Capital Grille
- Captain D’s
- Carl’s Jr.
- Carrabba’s
- Checkers
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Cheesecake Factory
- Chili’s
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chuck E. Cheese
- Church’s Chicken
- Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf
- Cotton Patch Cafe
- Cracker Barrel
- D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Denny’s
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Domino’s Pizza
- Dunkin’
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
- El Pollo Loco
- Famous Dave’s
- Firehouse Subs
- First Watch
- Fleming’s
- Fogo de Chão
- Freebirds World Burrito
- Golden Chick
- Golden Corral
- Hardee’s
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Jamba
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Kung Fu Tea
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Caesars
- Logan’s Roadhouse
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Long John Silver’s
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- McDonald’s
- Metro Diner
- Miller’s Ale House
- Morton’s The Steakhouse
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza
- Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub
- Noodles & Company
- O’Charley’s
- Olive Garden
- On the Border
- Outback Steakhouse
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Papa Gino’s
- Papa John’s Pizza
- PDQ
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pizza Hut
- Pollo Campero
- Pollo Tropical
- Portillo’s
- Popeyes
- Qdoba Mexican Eats
- Quiznos
- Rally’s
- Red Robin
- Rubio’s Coastal Grill
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris
- Shake Shack
- Shoney’s
- Sonic Drive-In
- Sonny’s BBQ
- Starbucks
- Steak ‘n Shake
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Taco John’s
- TGI Fridays
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Waffle House
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
- Wendy’s
- White Castle
- Yogurtland
Since some stores may have discrepancies, shoppers and restaurant-goers should verify their local times.
