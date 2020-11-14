Where Was Netflix’s ‘Jingle Jingle: A Christmas Journey’ Filmed?

Netflix is premiering a lot of Christmas movies this season, including Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. This movie premiered on November 13 and will be the perfect addition to your holiday lineup. But where was it filmed?

The Movie Was Filmed in England, Where Elm Hill Was Transformed Into Cobbleton

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed in England, including in Elm Hill in Norwich. The cast and crew also shared hints about filming locations on social media.

The official Visit Norwich Instagram page wrote:

We have been waiting for this day since we can remember! 😁

.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is now available to watch on Netflix! 🎄 Enjoy @netflix’s first Live-Action Musical and don’t forget to keep an eye out for Elm Hill. 😉

.

Written and directed by @davidetalbert, the movie was co-produced by @johnlegend and stars @forestwhitaker .

Let the Christmas films begin.

Elm Hill was a major location for filming Jingle Jangle, and CGI helped transform the historic location into Cobbleton. Here’s a photo from the filming. This was filmed in 2019 before the pandemic.

Filming of the Netflix Musical called Jingle Jangle which is being produced by US musical producer John Legend. The Christmas film stars oscar winner Forest Whitaker with shooting taking place in Norwich's medieval Elm Hill. #norwich #elmhill #netflix #johnlegend #film #filmcrew pic.twitter.com/GCVfx8JumX — Mark Bullimore (@MBPhotographic) June 5, 2019

Eastern Daily Press reported that Elm Hill’s Stoned and Hammered jewelry shop had a starring role in the movie as Mitchell Packing and Supplies. The store’s owner, Lisa Bambridge, had to move out for eight weeks during filming. Bambridge told Eastern Daily Press that the site has had a shop on it since the 1400s, but there are features from the 17th Century and the 15th Century as part of the shop.

She said the street of Elm Hill where her shop was located looked so magical during filming that it “really took your breath away.”

Eastern Daily Press also shared that the snowball fight was filmed using more than 80 local residents as extras. Find That Location reported that during the snowball fight, you can see an old church building in the background. St. Simon and St. Jude’s hasn’t actually operated as a church since 1892, and a tower collapsed on the church in the early 1900s. It’s now a theatre company.

Find That Location also reported a few additional changes in Elm Hill, including Elm Hill’s Brides becoming a butcher’s shop and John Olivers Hairdressing Group becoming GW Carver. Truman’s Barber Shop was transformed into Madam Walker Hairdresser and Beauty Parlor, and Olive’s Breakfast Cafe became S Boone Town Store and Supplies.

Other Locations in England Were Also Used

Director David T. Albert shared in an Instagram post that one filming location was in Aylesbury. The first day of filming was all the way back on May 20, 2019, so this movie has been in production for quite some time.

Albert wrote: “Day 1 was amazing! So thankful. So grateful. So blessed to be surrounded by such an amazing crew, amazing actors and songwriters, a studio that wholly believes in my vision… it’s pretty special. And the fact that it took 22 years to get to day 1 makes it that much sweeter. And that I get to have the queen @lyntalbert by my side… definitely doesn’t get any better than that!! Thank you everyone for your prayers and well wishes. Can’t wait to share it with the world! #jinglejanglemovie #netflixmusical”

Day 2 was tagged as being filmed in Hampton, London.

His younger sister flew out to the UK to experience the filming experience.

Spirits were still high on Day 46 of filming.

And here’s a photo from Day 30 of filming in London.

If the Instagram posts are any indication, the cast and crew had a lot of fun with this one.

But perhaps no behind-the-scenes photo can match this next one, as Lyn Sisson-Talbert poses with the most adorable monkey from Columbia named Miles while they filmed in Norwich.

Find That Location reported that Nesbitt Cottage was filmed in Nether Winchendon, near Aylesbury. They needed to use fake snow here because the weather was so warm during filming.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “An imaginary world comes to life in a holiday tale of an eccentric toymaker, his adventurous granddaughter, and a magical invention that has the power to change their lives forever.”

A longer synopsis by Netflix reads: “In the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle’s (Forest Whitaker) fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (Madalen Mills) – and a long-forgotten invention – to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.”

