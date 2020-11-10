Whitney Thore Blasts Fake Chase Severino Relationship Rumors

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore slammed rumors that her relationship with ex-fiance Chase Severino was fake. The star ended her engagement after she discovered that Chase had cheated on her with an ex and that the tryst ended in a pregnancy. Chase, who told Whitney he wasn’t ready for children when they were together, named his baby girl Aurora.

One of the accusations among MBFFL fans has been that the relationship between Chase and Whitney wasn’t authentic. The theories vary in degrees, with some people claiming they were both in on facade while others accuse Chase of being a paid actor.

“It’s really disheartening to me that every relationship I’ve ever been in that’s been public, people have said this. This is nothing new,” the TLC personality told E! News in an exclusive interview. “I read about myself online all the time. People actually say that my friends are paid actors or that nobody could really like me, so obviously they must be getting a big benefit from it.”

Whitney said that people mainly accuse MBFFL of being scripted when she gets into a new romance. “It’s not surprising. I think it’s just sad. I think it’s a sad reflection on the fact that people think that fat women can’t be loved or that they have a feeling that this person is too attractive or this person’s too good for her or why would they want her?” Whitney said. “To me, it just speaks about how people view fat women.”

Whitney Is ‘Stressed’ About The Premiere of ‘MBFFL’

Between the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic and ended her engagement with Chase, Season 8 has been one of the hardest MBFFL seasons to film. Whitney told People she’s “stressed” about the season airing on TLC.

“I think this is going to be the most stressful, and the worst I will hopefully ever feel before a premiere,” she said. “I’ve had six, almost seven months to get past this and move forward, and now to see it on TV is not ideal. I’m ready for it to start, though, because the sooner it starts the sooner it’ll be over.”

Whitney was a wreck after her relationship ended, but best friend Buddy Bell helped her pick up the pieces. “For about five months, I was just a disaster,” the star explained. “I was crying every day. I had Buddy with me, and I honestly couldn’t function without him. He fed me every day. He did my laundry, walked my dog, fed my animals. I mean, just literally did everything for me.”

Whitney Announced Her Split From Chase in May

According to Whitney’s timeline, Chase likely hooked up with his ex in December while they were having relationship problems. He told her in April that he was expecting a baby and she announced the breakup the following month.

“After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history,” she wrote. “Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

In his statement, Chase said he was looking forward to fatherhood. “I don’t even know where/how to start,” he began his post. “As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life when it airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

