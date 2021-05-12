Yeti on ‘The Masked Singer’: The Clues Pointing to Omarion

The Yeti has won over the hearts of fans this season on The Masked Singer and is one of the show’s top contenders. The question now is: who is the celebrity under the mask?

A number of names have been thrown out there when it comes to the Yeti– while some have guessed it’s Justin Bieber hiding under the mask, others have pointed to Todrick Hall, Mario, and Sisqo.

When he first took to the stage, the Yeti sang, “If It Isn’t Love,” by New Edition. He followed it up with a performance of “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, which drove fans wild.

So, who is he? What are the clues pointing to Omarion? Here’s what we know so far:

Clues for Omarion

Our top guess is that the Yeti is Omarion, and a number of clues suggest this is, in fact, the case.

As Gold Derby points out, the Yeti’s first clue video featured a sandwich made with blueberries. Well, Omarion’s full name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry… and the berry isn’t the only commonality.

Over the course of the season, the Yeti has made references to firewood, and the singer was raised in Inglewood. While the ‘wood’ is the apparent connection there, there have also been a number of references to the positive influences in his life– and Omarion, as devoted fans may know, has been supported by his mother and three sisters throughout his career.

Refinery 29 seconded the idea that the Yeti is Omarion, and noted how in his first video, for his grand entrance, the Yeti walked out in a giant, snow-filled cage. Omarion’s biggest hit to date is the song “Ice Box”.

Eagle-eyed viewers have also taken note of the fact that Robin Thicke said during week 6 that the Yeti is not “quite as tall” as one may think. Omarion, a simple search reveals, is just 5’6″.

Refinery 29 also noted how, during week 7, the Yeti stated, “My ego caused tons of chaos and it all blew up.” After the band B2K released the song, “Bump Bump Bump” in 2002, they were on a roll. However, per Rolling Stone, they broke up just two years after its release.

And one look at one of the Yeti’s most recent performance also makes it clear that fans think it’s Omarion. The top comment reads, “Everyone’s talking about how he’d be better on masked dancer….Ummm. This man is rapping, dancing, and SLAYING this entire performance in a d*** Yeti costume. Omarion is right where he belongs.”

The second comment reads, “It’s Omarion people who actually listen to him know that.” A third piped in, “That ‘HEY!’ he did was such an Omarion thing.”

On Youtube, a fan also noted that the bunny with the heart, which made an appearance in one of the clues packages, could be a direct reference to Omarion’s time on Live & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see how far the Yeti gets in the show, and whether or not he has what it takes to be crowned the winner on this season of the show.

