How to Win Free Cosmetics in Fortnite Hearts Wild Team Battles

There are a lot of free cosmetics up for grabs as part of the Fortnite Hearts Wild event.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for several years now, you’ll know that Valentine’s Day, and any holiday for that matter, so you should be looking forward to this.

For starters, there are a couple of skins you can get by competing in tournaments such as the Lovely skin and The Flash.

Beginning February 10 and running for a week, there will be a special event that gives players the opportunity to unlock a variety of new cosmetics.

Here’s how it works and what you’ll have to do to to ensure you get some freebies.

Hearts Wild Team Battles

Love is in the air on the Island and things are gonna get wild… Hearts Wild! Find love with Fishstick, Compete in the Hearts Wild Cup to earn an Outfit early, join in on some Team Battles, create your own Papercraft and more 💘 Read all about it here: https://t.co/GrBNarsbk9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 8, 2021

Much like events like this in the past, players will head over to the Epic Games website and choose a team to sign up for.

Registration is not yet open at the moment, but players will have to pick a streamer’s team to sign up with and they’ll compete to come out on top.

No matter which team you choose, you’ll come away with rewards, but if you come in first, you’ll get the lion’s share of prizes.

Epic said they will release a new blog post with all of the information, so that is likely where you’ll find out how to sign up. We’ll keep this post updated with all of the new info as it comes out.

What Are The Prizes?

By this point, you might be interesting in learning what you can win because you’ll want to make sure it’s worth your time. In the Hearts Wild blog post, Epic lays out what you can win.

No matter what, you’ll come away with a banner, but you’ll definitely want more than that. The first place prize includes a pickaxe, wrap, spray, emote, and that banner, so that’s definitely what you should shoot for.

First place: Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Breathless Blades Pickaxe, Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Second place: Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Shufflly Shapes Wrap, Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Third place: Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Reel Love Spray, Perfect Match Emoticon, & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fourth place: Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Perfect Match Emoticon & Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner Fifth place: Hearts Wild Team Battles Banner

Be on the lookout for the update blog post so you can get signed up and earn some prizes!

