Christian Devaux: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Christian Devaux is the Connecticut man who faces criminal charges after telling police he was shooting at a ghost in his home. The 25 year old Devaux said that he was a paranormal investigator who had to fire his gun when he became aware of a ghostly presence in the house. Nevertheless, authorities are charging him with illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct. He’s due in court on September 11.

Here’s what you need to know about Christian Devaux:

1. Devaux Called 911 to Report a Burglar Trying to Break In, But Police Said There Was Absolutely No Evidence of an Intruder

Police say Christian Devaux put two bullet holes in his wall on July 26, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in. https://t.co/WB5uTTAnGM — NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) September 2, 2018

The shooting incident took place on July 26 in Devaux’s home in Tolland, Connecticut. It’s not clear exactly what happened — in part because Devaux’s story has changed. But what we do know is that Devaux fired his gun and made two bullet holes in the wall.

The 25 year old called 911 in the morning July 26 and said that a man in a hooded sweatshirt, wearing a mask and holding a rifle, had broken into his home. Authorities said that the 911 dispatcher heard Devaux yelling “Hey!” They also heard the sounds of two gunshots. Troopers said they believed, at the time, that Devaux had fired the gunshots to try and scare away the intruder.

But when officers came to Devaux’s home, they said there was no evidence to show that there had been a break-in at Devaux’s home. They also said there was no evidence that any mysterious man had been there. That’s when Devaux started to change his story. He told police that there were “there are some things he just can’t explain, like seeing ghosts.”

2. Devaux Told Police That He Has Also Found Ghosts at a Local Hospital Man claimed he was shooting at ghost in his Connecticut house, police say https://t.co/9uzZy4SBgS — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) September 3, 2018

After police said they could find no evidence of an intruder in Devaux’s home, Devaux explained to them that he was a “paranormal investigator.” The 25 year old said he really didn’t want them to think he was crazy. But he said, he’d been working as a paranormal investigator for five or six years.

He told authorities that he had also found an “apparition” at the Mansfield Training School and Hospital.

According to the arrest warrant, police asked Devaux whether he believed that he had seen a ghost, since there was no evidence of a living intruder in his home. According to the warrant, Devaux answered, “It had to be.”

3. Devaux Complained of Another Phantom Intruder Back in 2011

Police say he put two bullet holes in his wall, initially reporting the incident as an attempted break-in https://t.co/lSa6trG12v — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2018

State police said that back in 2011, Devaux made a similar report to the police. He claimed at the time that he had heard a loud bang and found a stranger in his home. A police investigation at the time found no evidence of an intruder.

It’s not clear whether Devaux owned a gun at the time, or whether he purchased it later — perhaps in response to the phantom intruder and in preparation for the next possible intruder. Devaux told police recently that he has been a “paranormal investigator” for the past five or six years, which means that he took up his ghostly investigations after the phantom intruder in 2011.

4. Devaux Was Arrested on Saturday During a Routine Traffic Stop

It took a while for the law to catch up to Devaux. He fired off his gun on July 26, making two bullet holes in his home. That’s when the police came to his home and he told them conflicting stories. First, he claimed that there had been an intruder in his home; later, he changed his story and said there might have been a ghost in the house.

Police left his home without charging him. But afterwards, they looked over their records and apparently decided that there were inconsistencies in his story, enough to warrant an arrest.

So on Saturday, when Devaux was stopped for a traffic violation in Vernon, Connecticut, police arrested him. He has since been charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, making a false statement to police, second-degree reckless endangerment, misusing an emergency call, and disorderly conduct. He’s due in court on September 11.

5. Devaux Has Been Released on Five Thousand Dollar Bail

Connecticut man facing charges after firing shots at "ghost" https://t.co/tKTvNrpSw6 pic.twitter.com/JFlvUQ6XVM — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 2, 2018

