Trump’s Green Bay, Wisconsin Rally: How Many Attended? [CROWD PHOTOS]

President Donald Trump is already hard at work on his 2020 campaign for President. Today he hosted a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin in lieu of attending the White House Correspondents Association Dinner. The rally began at 7 p.m., but doors opened at 4 p.m. Hundreds of people were lined up hours before the rally started. Read on to see crowd photos and learn more about how many people attended tonight.

Traditionally, Presidents attend and speak at the White House Correspondents Dinner, but Trump is rarely interested in traditions. Since he became President, he has eschewed the Correspondents dinner and held a rally instead.

The rally was held at the Resch Center in Green Bay. The Resch Center has a capacity of 9,877, Fox 6 reported. However, the Green Bay Press Gazette noted that the Resch Center has 10,000 seats depending on the layout. (The record attendance at the Resch Center was 10,414 when Elton John was there in 2003, Green Bay Press Gazette shared. Rounding out the top five were 10,367 from Shania Twain in 2004, 9,974 from Metallica in 2004, 9,885 from Jason Aldean in 2012, and 9,765 from Elton John in 2010.)

Here’s a photo of the packed venue shared by Trump after the rally:

The venue was packed, so it’s likely that close to 10,000 showed up for the rally. The Secret Service were only letting the first 10,000 inside and the rest would need to stay outside. So it’s likely that close to 10,000 people were inside, not counting the people left outside. We’ll update this story when a more official estimate is available.

People arrived in town on Friday night so they could attend, and many gathered for hours in the cold outside the stadium to get seats, WSAW reported. Some people told Green Bay Press Gazette that they had waited outside overnight.

During the rally, Trump talked about immigration and sending immigrants to sanctuary cities. He accused his opponents of advocating for open borders. “We’re sending many of them to sanctuary cities, thank you very much… They’re not happy about it. I’m proud to tell you that was actually my sick idea,” he said.

Lately, quite a few people in Congress and people running for President have spoken out against Saudi Arabia and conflicts in the Middle East. During his rally, Trump said that Saudi Arabia buys $450 billion from America. “You have people wanting to cut off Saudi Arabia… I don’t want to lose them,” he said. “…I called the king (of Saudi Arabia.) I like the king. I said, King! We’re losing our ass defending you, king, and you have a lot of money!”

Trump even spoke about Jussie Smollett, calling him “a disgrace to our nation.” The statement was met with cheers of approval.

He also spoke about withdrawing from the climate accords in 2017 and how that was the correct decision. He talked about the yellow vest protests in Paris, which are held in opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s tax hikes.

Earlier today, a shooting happened at a synagogue in California, killing one person and injuring several others. Trump took a moment to speak about the tragedy. “Our entire nation mourns the loss of life,” he said.

Trump also spoke out against politicians like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he repeated a line from his State of the Union speech, saying “America will never be a socialist country.”

Remarks from @realDonaldTrump started at 7:21; wrapped at 8:47. — Doug Schneider (@PGDougSchneider) April 28, 2019

Trump gave a long speech at his rally, shared Doug Schneider from the GB Press Gazette. The speech started at 7:21 and was ending at 8:47 p.m. And true to form, Trump left to the Rolling Stones’ song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” a Trump rally favorite.