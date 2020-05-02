Warren Buffett Optimistic About Economy Despite Nearly $50B in First Quarter Losses

Warren Buffett Net Worth: $84.7 billion

$84.7 billion Birthday: August 30, 1930

August 30, 1930 Education: University of Pennsylvania, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Columbia University

Warren Buffett, the 89-year-old “Oracle of Omaha,” has expressed optimism about the U.S. economy at the first-ever online-only annual Berkshire-Hathaway meeting, according to a CNBC article following the call.

Buffett is president and CEO of Berkshire-Hathaway. Like many investment portfolios, it has dipped due to the economy’s response to coronavirus and many industries’ inability to produce revenue.

Still, Buffett said,”…I was convinced of this in World War II, I was convinced of it during the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, the Financial Crisis — that nothing can basically stop America,” based on reporting from CNBC.

Buffett Reports Big Losses in the First Quarter

His comments come despite the fact that the company’s earnings statement shows losses of $49.7 billion during the first quarter, due to fallout in the airline and financial industries. In comparison, the New York Times reported that the investment gain in 2019 was $56.3 billion.

Shares of the Berkshire-Hathaway (BRKA) have fallen 20% this year.

Buffett’s net worth was upwards of $80 billion in 2018.

Airline and Banking Markets Played Role in Losses

According to the Berkshire-Hathaway website, the conglomerate owns large shares of Bank of America and American Express.

The conglomerate also owns Geico, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and Pampered Chef and owns large shares of Kraft Heinz, Apple, Phillips 66 and Charter Communications.