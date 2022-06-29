Homero Zamorano: Driver of Truck in San Antonio Migrant Tragedy Identified

Homero Zamorano is the accused driver of the semi-trailer truck in which 51 migrants were found dead near San Antonio, Texas.

Zamorano, 45, has addresses in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, according to the San Antonio Express-News, which added that he has a “long criminal history.” That newspaper named Zamorano as the driver per law enforcement sources.

Authorities were able to trace the truck’s registration to a home, where they also arrested Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao. Those two men are charged with possessing firearms while residing in the United States, according to federal criminal complaints. You can read the complaint against D’Luna-Mendez here.

Zamorano Was ‘Very High on Meth’ When Arrested, Reports Say

Authorities say they found Zamorano under the influence of drugs.

“He was very high on meth when he was arrested nearby and had to be taken to the hospital,” a law enforcement source told the San Antonio Express-News.

According to the Associated Press, the truck “passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint northeast of Laredo, Texas, on Interstate 35.” It’s not clear when the migrants entered the truck.

A city worker found the bodies after hearing a “cry for help from the truck parked on a lonely back road,” according to The Associated Press.

Most of those who died were males. More than a dozen people were taken to the hospital. They included four children, AP reported.

“This is a horror that surpasses anything we’ve experienced before,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said to AP. “And it’s sadly a preventable tragedy.”

AP reported that 27 of the dead are of Mexican origin, seven are from Guatemala and two are from Honduras. According to AP, authorities believe the truck had mechanical problems. There was no visible working air conditioning unit even though temperatures were close to 100 degrees. People suffered from heat stroke and exhaustion.

Authorities Traced the Truck’s Registered Address

Although a federal complaint has not been filed yet against Zamorano, the complaint against D’Luna-Mendez does provide some details of the law enforcement investigation.

On Monday June 27, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m., San Antonio Police Department officers “responded to an industrial area in reference to deceased humans inside a semi-truck’s trailer; officers arrived and confirmed the presence of deceased individuals inside the trailer,” the complaint says.

“Officers researched the Texas registration plate on the semi-truck and found a residence on the 100-block of Arnold Drive in San Antonio, Texas as the truck’s registered address with Texas motor vehicle records,” it says.

“San Antonio PD Officers established surveillance on the residence (100-block of Arnold Drive) and observed a truck leave the residence occupied by a young Hispanic male. Officers stopped the truck and identified Juan Claudio D’LUNA-Mendez as the driver.”

The complaint continues, “Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence on the 100-block of Arnold Drive based on information gained during a related, but separate, traffic stop. Upon successful service, the officers located an American Tactical Imports model Omni Hybrid, multi-caliber rifle with SN – NS117221, a German Sport Guns model GSG-5P, .22 caliber handgun with SN – A271841, and a Smith & Wesson model M&P 9 Shield M2.0, 9mm handgun with SN – JCD0475 in D’LUNA-Mendez’s bedroom.”

According to the complaint, D’Luna-Mendez “admitted to possession of the three firearms in his bedroom. D’LUNA-Mendez also admitted to his immigration status in the United States as a Visa overstay.”

An ATF Interstate Nexus examination” revealed the firearms seized were not manufactured in the State of Texas, and therefore traveled in interstate and/or foreign commerce. At SA Watkins’ request, federal immigration officials researched Juan Claudio D’LUNAMendez through immigration records and found D’LUNA-Mendez is a Citizen and National of Mexico residing illegally in the United States.”

According to the complaint, “D’LUNA-Mendez once possessed valid B-2 Visa and did not return to Mexico upon expiration of the Visa.”

The complaint against D’Luna-Bilbao also says he is a Mexican citizen who overstayed his visa. He is also accused of possessing multiple firearms.

