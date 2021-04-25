Oscars 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2021 Academy Awards, honoring the best in cinema for the past year, air live Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Oscars online for free:

Oscars 2021 Preview

In addition to the awards show itself, this year ABC has added both a pre-show and a post-show. The pre-show is “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” and it starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and the post-show is “Oscars: After Dark,” which will start immediately after the awards show ends, which is roughly 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

“Mank” leads all nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards with 10, followed by “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “The Father,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” and “Sound of Metal” with six apiece.

The full nominees list is as follows:

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg for “Another Round”

David Fincher for “Mank”

Lee Isaac Chung for “Minari”

Chloe Zhao for “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces Of A Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman in “Mank”

Steven Yeun in “Minari”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Best Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Gransson)

“Io S (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” (Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…” (Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

The entire Oscars programming block kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 25 on ABC.

